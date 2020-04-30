Federal government sends millions in coronavirus aid to state

Other aid included more than $9.6 million from Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act and the CARES Act, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The South Dakota Department of Health was awarded more than $3.4 million to support small rural hospitals and promote telehealth in rural communities.

As of April 16, the SBA issued over $1.3 billion in loans to over 11,000 South Dakota small businesses. Nationally, SBA executed more loans in 14 days of the CARES Act implementation than the agency had done in the previous 14 years.

All of these areas required active input from South Dakota officials. Rep. Dusty Johnson said he and his office are spending hours each week on problems in South Dakota that the federal assistance can help with.

"On supplies, they have a professional group working and a bunch of political calls aren't necessary and wouldn't help," Rep. Johnson said. "But in Pelosi's first version of the CARES act, there was no money for agriculture producers."

Johnson said he worked with Rep. Roger Marshall from Kansas and Senators to make sure $23.5 billion was added to the bill for those businesses.