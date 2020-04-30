Federal government sends millions in coronavirus aid to state

South Dakota has enjoyed a place at the table when it comes to federal aid as the state responds to the the economic and health crises caused by the coronavirus outbreak in the state and across the country.
Governor Kristi Noem and the congressional delegation of Republican Dusty Johnson and Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds have secured benefits for the state from the White House.
"Thanks to President Donald Trump’s leadership, South Dakota has received significant federal resources to appropriately respond to and slow the spread of COVID-19," said Meghan Burris, Special Assistant to the President and White House Director of Media Affairs. "The President will continue to direct this unprecedented level of critical support to help the state effectively protect healthcare workers and 1st responders, and save American lives."
South Dakota has received more than $191.2 million from the department of Health and Human Services through the Provider Relief Fund, CDC State and local funding, HRSA health centers, and other HHS grants.
Additionally, the Indian Health Service (IHS) has distributed $36 million in COVID-19 supplemental appropriations to the State of South Dakota, benefiting IHS and Tribal Health Programs within the IHS Greater Plains area. IHS has been given priority access to rapid point-of-care COVID-19 test systems as part of White House efforts to expand access to testing in rural communities.
Other aid included more than $9.6 million from Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act and the CARES Act, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The South Dakota Department of Health was awarded more than $3.4 million to support small rural hospitals and promote telehealth in rural communities.
As of April 16, the SBA issued over $1.3 billion in loans to over 11,000 South Dakota small businesses. Nationally, SBA executed more loans in 14 days of the CARES Act implementation than the agency had done in the previous 14 years.
All of these areas required active input from South Dakota officials. Rep. Dusty Johnson said he and his office are spending hours each week on problems in South Dakota that the federal assistance can help with.
"On supplies, they have a professional group working and a bunch of political calls aren't necessary and wouldn't help," Rep. Johnson said. "But in Pelosi's first version of the CARES act, there was no money for agriculture producers."
Johnson said he worked with Rep. Roger Marshall from Kansas and Senators to make sure $23.5 billion was added to the bill for those businesses.
"We are far from finished," Rep. Johnson said. "This is a huge problem and my office is working every day to help find help for people in South Dakota."
Beyond financial aid, the Trump administration is coordinating Project Air Bridge, a coordinated public-private partnership designed to expedite the movement of critical supplies from other countries to the United States.
The state has received 192,400 N-95 Masks, 987,200 surgical masks, and 30,1000 eye and face shields. South Dakota has also received 587,300 isolation and surgical gowns and 32,542,600 surgical and exam gloves.
These provisions were made available in part due to President Trump approving Gov. Noem's request declaring a major disaster in the State of South Dakota and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, local, and tribal recovery efforts in the areas affected by COVID-19. For the first time in the history of the United States, every state and territory has a presidential disaster declaration at the same time.
“We have the best doctors, the best military leaders, and the best logistics professionals anywhere in the world," President Trump said. "And we’re orchestrating a massive Federal response unlike anything our country has ever seen.”
