Federal judge declines to order fireworks at Mount Rushmore

The opinion and order from Lange, chief justice of the federal courts in South Dakota, means that the night sky over Mount Rushmore will be devoid of the state's fireworks on Independence Day this year.

Noem has decried the decision to deny the fireworks permit as “political" and made a patriotic argument for holding fireworks at the massive monument. The event last year gave former President Donald Trump an opportunity to make a fiery speech at the monument. The state had signed an agreement with the federal government under Trump to continue hosting the fireworks.

However, Noem's lawsuit also reignited legal skirmishing between her and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, which opposed the event on the grounds that the Black Hills, which contain Mount Rushmore, are sacred to the Lakota people.

"It is unfortunate that the time, energy and resources we spend in conflict cannot be better spent providing the opportunity for our communities to have peace and prosperity," Chairman Harold Frazier said in a news release about the lawsuit. "This decision will greatly enhance the ability of all the people to gather medicine and pray without the intrusion of explosions or lights."

Noem blamed President Joe Biden's administration for cancelling the fireworks, saying it was “on completely arbitrary grounds.”

“But rest assured, this fight is not over,” she said, promising to appeal the decision in an effort to restore the event next year.