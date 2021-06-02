Federal judge declines to order fireworks at Mount Rushmore

A federal judge on Wednesday rebuffed South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's efforts to force the National Park Service to grant the state permission to shoot fireworks from Mount Rushmore National Memorial to celebrate Independence Day this year.
Independence Day fireworks at Mount Rushmore would be a positive way to heal the country after a tough 2020 but ordering such a celebration would be "judicial activism," Judge Roberto Lange wrote in his 36-page opinion and order.
“This country could use a good celebration of its foundational principles of democracy, liberty, and equal protection of law," he wrote. Americans have faced the COVID-19 pandemic, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and a country "so sadly divided by the politicization of so many issues, likely to include even the outcome of this case.
"The United States would benefit immensely from greater unity in its efforts to continually form a more perfect union. So a national show of unity and celebration, such as a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore for Independence Day, is appealing," Lange continued. But ordering the National Park Service to allow fireworks would “be improper judicial activism for this Court to disregard settled law” on how federal agencies are allowed to make decisions.
Noem sued the U.S. Department of Interior in an effort to reverse the decision to deny the state's permit for the pyrotechnic display. The Republican governor successfully pushed last year for a return of the event after a decade-long hiatus. But the National Park Service denied it this year, citing safety concerns and objections from local Native American tribes.
The opinion and order from Lange, chief justice of the federal courts in South Dakota, means that the night sky over Mount Rushmore will be devoid of the state's fireworks on Independence Day this year.
Noem has decried the decision to deny the fireworks permit as “political" and made a patriotic argument for holding fireworks at the massive monument. The event last year gave former President Donald Trump an opportunity to make a fiery speech at the monument. The state had signed an agreement with the federal government under Trump to continue hosting the fireworks.
However, Noem's lawsuit also reignited legal skirmishing between her and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, which opposed the event on the grounds that the Black Hills, which contain Mount Rushmore, are sacred to the Lakota people.
"It is unfortunate that the time, energy and resources we spend in conflict cannot be better spent providing the opportunity for our communities to have peace and prosperity," Chairman Harold Frazier said in a news release about the lawsuit. "This decision will greatly enhance the ability of all the people to gather medicine and pray without the intrusion of explosions or lights."
Noem blamed President Joe Biden's administration for cancelling the fireworks, saying it was “on completely arbitrary grounds.”
“But rest assured, this fight is not over,” she said, promising to appeal the decision in an effort to restore the event next year.