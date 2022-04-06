 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Federal program for uninsured COVID-19 patients ends

  • 0
Coronavirus Image

The federal program that for two years has funded COVID-19 testing and treatment of uninsured patients has ended. Because of that, Monument Health and other health care providers across the U.S. must return to pre-pandemic billing practices, according to a press release from Monument Health.

The Health Resources & Services Administration announced in late March that its Uninsured Program was running out of money. This week the agency stopped accepting claims for reimbursement from health care providers, the health care provider said.

“When HRSA announced the program in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Monument Health quickly signed up to make sure our communities could benefit,” said Ted Syverson, Vice President of Revenue Cycle at Monument Health. “It was a great program during a time when so many people were unsure about the future.”

COVID-19 vaccinations, including second boosters recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are covered under a separate program that will continue to cover the cost for uninsured patients as well as the out-of-pocket costs for the insured.

People are also reading…

Although patients will be responsible for testing and treatment, Monument Health has a number of programs and resources to help uninsured patients meet their obligations.

“Please don’t delay getting tested or seeking medical care if you believe you have COVID-19. The spread of the virus has slowed in South Dakota, but it’s still infecting those in our communities,” Syverson said.

At-home test kits are still available free of charge through the federal government. Each household can receive up to two sets of four tests. In addition, at-home kits are available for sale at most retail drugstores and pharmacies. For more information about COVID-19 in South Dakota, visit covid.sd.gov.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 1

Your Two Cents for April 1

Rapid City and the Black Hills are an incredible place to live but living here depends entirely on having access to adequate safe water. Prote…

Your Two Cents for April 2

Your Two Cents for April 2

I feel sick every time I read how Mr. Boever received multiple traumatic injuries in his death from AG Ravensborg and it never occurred to him…

Your Two Cents for March 31

Your Two Cents for March 31

It's impressive how the law-and-order party feels that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg can't be impeached because he wasn't "on duty" when he…

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelenskyy urges UN to ‘act immediately’ to stop Russian attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News