Federal program for uninsured COVID-19 patients ends

The federal program that for two years has funded COVID-19 testing and treatment of uninsured patients has ended. Because of that, Monument Health and other health care providers across the U.S. must return to pre-pandemic billing practices, according to a press release from Monument Health.

The Health Resources & Services Administration announced in late March that its Uninsured Program was running out of money. This week the agency stopped accepting claims for reimbursement from health care providers, the health care provider said.

“When HRSA announced the program in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Monument Health quickly signed up to make sure our communities could benefit,” said Ted Syverson, Vice President of Revenue Cycle at Monument Health. “It was a great program during a time when so many people were unsure about the future.”

COVID-19 vaccinations, including second boosters recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are covered under a separate program that will continue to cover the cost for uninsured patients as well as the out-of-pocket costs for the insured.

Although patients will be responsible for testing and treatment, Monument Health has a number of programs and resources to help uninsured patients meet their obligations.

“Please don’t delay getting tested or seeking medical care if you believe you have COVID-19. The spread of the virus has slowed in South Dakota, but it’s still infecting those in our communities,” Syverson said.

At-home test kits are still available free of charge through the federal government. Each household can receive up to two sets of four tests. In addition, at-home kits are available for sale at most retail drugstores and pharmacies. For more information about COVID-19 in South Dakota, visit covid.sd.gov.

