Federal sex abuse case dismissed against former civilian Ellsworth worker

Federal prosecutors have dismissed a two-year-old case against a former civilian worker at the Ellsworth Air Force Base accused of sexually abusing a woman multiple times.

Judge Jeffrey Viken signed the order dismissing the case without prejudice and ordered the exoneration of Anthony Joseph Terentino while setting conditions of release.

Terentino was charged with aggravated sexual abuse, which accused him of using force to make the woman engage in a sex act and abusive sexual contact in October 2020. He faced life in prison if convicted.

He was accused of abusing a woman over three separate incidents on the base between December 2018 and May 2019.

Terentino worked as a civilian employee at the base from 2014 to 2019. The case was being investigated by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

