Feds will keep definition of metro at 50,000-person minimum

ORLANDO, Fla. — Facing criticism from small cities like Rapid City that feared losing status and funding, the federal government said Tuesday that it won't raise the population threshold for what qualifies as a metro area.

The Office of Budget and Management said it will keep the minimum population needed in a community's core city at 50,000 residents in order to be designated a "metropolitan statistical area."

The federal government had been considering doubling that threshold to 100,000 people. Under that earlier proposal, 144 cities with core populations of 50,000 to 99,000 were at risk of becoming "micropolitan statistical areas" instead.

Leaders of metro areas like Rapid City,; Bismarck, N.D.; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Auburn, Alabama, had worried the change would cause real harm, preventing urban areas from getting designated federal funding and making them less attractive for economic development.

Sens. John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, and Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona, introduced legislation in June that would have stopped the Office of Budget and Management from making the change.