The Trump administration said Wednesday that Forest Service Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers across the country will not be closed or transferred to the U.S. Department of Labor as previously planned.
A joint statement from the Labor Department and the federal Department of Agriculture said the decision followed "robust engagement with stakeholders and members of Congress."
The U.S. agriculture and labor secretaries announced the plan in May. Opponents rallied in support of Job Corps staff members who were told they could lose their jobs.
The Boxelder Job Corps Center in Nemo was not on the closure list.