Feeding South Dakota distributing food, seeking volunteers in Rapid City

Chelsey Little signals to another volunteer to load one box of food into a car during the first of two Feeding South Dakota food distributions Friday in Rapid City. Around 600 people received food during the first distribution that took place in the parking lot of the former Kmart store.
Chandra Canaan places a box of food into the back seat of a van during the first of two Feeding South Dakota food distributions Friday in Rapid City. Around 600 people received food during the first distribution that took place in the parking lot of the former Kmart store.
Elaine St. Pierre stands among the many boxes of food being distributed before loading one into a car during the first of two Feeding South Dakota food distributions Friday in Rapid City. Around 600 people received food during the first distribution that took place in the parking lot of the former Kmart store.
Andrew White Mountain, left, and Chandra Canaan place a box of food into the trunk of a car during the first of two Feeding South Dakota food distributions Friday in Rapid City. Around 600 people received free food during the first distribution that took place in the parking lot of the former Kmart store. (Jeff Easton/Rapid City Journal)
Lori Sullivan grabs a box of food to load into a car during the first of two Feeding South Dakota food distributions Friday in Rapid City. Around 600 people received free food during the first distribution that took place in the parking lot of the former Kmart store.
Feeding South Dakota needs volunteers to pack emergency food boxes for families who need food assistance due to the coronavirus.
Volunteers will pack fresh and nonperishable food items in bags and/or boxes in assembly-line fashion at our distribution centers in Rapid City. Shifts are capped to promote social distancing and limit the numbers of people in the building at any time. Volunteer shifts are being split into smaller groups to increase space between volunteers.
Daytime shifts can be found at feedingsouthdakota.org/volunteer. Volunteers must be at least 11 years old with a parent or guardian and volunteers age 14 and older may volunteer solo.
Feeding South Dakota is taking extra precautions to protect staff and volunteers, including increased cleaning of surfaces throughout the day and emphasizing frequent hand-washing, use of hand sanitizer and changing of gloves.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.