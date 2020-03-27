Feeding South Dakota distributing food, seeking volunteers in Rapid City

Feeding South Dakota needs volunteers to pack emergency food boxes for families who need food assistance due to the coronavirus.

Volunteers will pack fresh and nonperishable food items in bags and/or boxes in assembly-line fashion at our distribution centers in Rapid City. Shifts are capped to promote social distancing and limit the numbers of people in the building at any time. Volunteer shifts are being split into smaller groups to increase space between volunteers.

Daytime shifts can be found at feedingsouthdakota.org/volunteer. Volunteers must be at least 11 years old with a parent or guardian and volunteers age 14 and older may volunteer solo.

Feeding South Dakota is taking extra precautions to protect staff and volunteers, including increased cleaning of surfaces throughout the day and emphasizing frequent hand-washing, use of hand sanitizer and changing of gloves.

