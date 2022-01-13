Feeding South Dakota looks to young volunteers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

As signs point to swelling food needs throughout the state, Feeding South Dakota is tapping young volunteers to learn about hunger – and to help alleviate it.

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday, Feeding South Dakota is conducting its first “Bring Your Child to Serve Day” at several state distribution centers. In Rapid City, volunteers will serve at the center at 1111 N. Creek Drive.

Children who are at least 11 years old, along with their caregivers, are invited to volunteer on Monday, sorting and packing food to be distributed to various parts of the community. They’ll also be able to talk with staff members at Feeding South Dakota and learn how their service will be put to use.

“They can expect to learn more about hunger and food insecurity in our region and also the impact their service will have in our community,” said Megan Kjose, development director for Feeding South Dakota. Kjose was in Rapid City on Wednesday.

Kjose said that with students home from school on Monday, the timing for a volunteer day focusing on children was right. She noted, too, that Martin Luther King Jr. Day has increasingly come to be commemorated as a day of service in the country.

The effort also may encourage a younger cohort of volunteers to keep on helping out after Monday, she said.

“Most of our volunteers are older volunteers or people who come in with their organizations or churches or businesses,” she said. “This is a way to highlight the opportunity for kids 11 and up to volunteer for us not just this day but any day.”

Kjose also said the demand for food is rising, following previous fluctuations beginning with the onset of COVID-19. Early in the pandemic, she said, the numbers of people seeking food surged.

“Then it really started to decline and start to level out at pre-pandemic numbers,” Kjose explained. “And now, in this last quarter of 2021 and even through the new year, we saw an increase of 15 to 20%” of people seeking food, she said.

Kjose said Feeding South Dakota works with “260 agency partners across the state,” including 78 in western South Dakota.

“That could be anything from a food pantry to an emergency shelter – those folks who receive food from us and serve guests,” she said.

Kjose said she began her work with Feeding South Dakota in October and quickly started to expand her understanding of hunger.

“I really thought that I knew the face of hunger,” she said. “It’s easy to assume that you know the face of hunger and who might be needing services … But really what I learned is that the face of hunger could be somebody sitting next to you at work or at church, or could be someone in your child’s class at school. It could be a student at a university.”

She said raising hunger-consciousness among younger people is also key – something that may make the coming volunteer work all the more noteworthy. She said she hopes younger people continue to think about their communities – and the needs within them – after the volunteer work is over.

“When they’re outside our doors, how could they be thinking about food insecurity in their respective areas … whether it be at school or at home?” Kjose asked, and she underlined the importance of helping both children and their caretakers to think about the issue.

Paul Rodrigues, western operations manager for Feeding South Dakota, explained how that sort of consciousness is prominent among people volunteering and working for Feeding South Dakota.

“We try to make it a good experience for everybody,” he said, noting that volunteers and staff members stay upbeat. He said they also realize that people seeking food may be in tough straits and in trying frames of mind.

“There’s going to be people who are going to be down and frustrated, but we try to defuse all of that,” Rodrigues said. “It’s part of the job.”

Volunteer shifts for “Bring Your Child to Serve Day” are available from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday. In Rapid City, volunteers will come to the distribution center on 1111 N. Creek Drive.

People seeking to volunteer may visit feedingsouthdakota.org/volunteer or contact Kim Skrovig, volunteer coordinator, at 605-335-0364 ext. 124.

