Feeding South Dakota receiving $150,000 worth of food

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is donating more than 120,000 pounds of food this week to Feeding South Dakota. Statewide, one out of nine individuals and one out of six children, is food insecure. They lack access to enough food for a healthy, active life and they lack access to nutritious food.

On Wednesday, three trailers loaded with more than 70 pallets of food will arrive at the Feeding South Dakota warehouse. Each pallet contains items such as canned soups, stew, chili, beans, vegetables, turkey, tomato sauce, fruit, pasta, peanut butter, sugar, flour, powdered milk, and other staples. The value of the donated food is roughly $150,000.

On Thursday, groups of volunteers from the church will arrive to begin breaking down the large pallets of food and sorting it. The food will be distributed to 13 food banks or pantries in South Dakota and northwest Nebraska, including Rapid City, Spearfish, Hot Springs, Belle Fourche, Newell, Custer, Pierre, and Chadron, Neb. Most food banks or pantries will pick up the donations on Saturday.