 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feeding South Dakota receiving $150,000 worth of food
alert top story

Feeding South Dakota receiving $150,000 worth of food

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Feeding South Dakota 4

Pallets of white flour that came to Rapid City from Salt Lake City, Utah, are unloaded in 2020 from a semi-trailer into Feeding South Dakota's warehouse. 

 Jeff Easton

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is donating more than 120,000 pounds of food this week to Feeding South Dakota. Statewide, one out of nine individuals and one out of six children, is food insecure. They lack access to enough food for a healthy, active life and they lack access to nutritious food. 

On Wednesday, three trailers loaded with more than 70 pallets of food will arrive at the Feeding South Dakota warehouse. Each pallet contains items such as canned soups, stew, chili, beans, vegetables, turkey, tomato sauce, fruit, pasta, peanut butter, sugar, flour, powdered milk, and other staples. The value of the donated food is roughly $150,000. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, groups of volunteers from the church will arrive to begin breaking down the large pallets of food and sorting it. The food will be distributed to 13 food banks or pantries in South Dakota and northwest Nebraska, including Rapid City, Spearfish, Hot Springs, Belle Fourche, Newell, Custer, Pierre, and Chadron, Neb. Most food banks or pantries will pick up the donations on Saturday.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is grateful for the opportunity to work with Feeding South Dakota as well as many other smaller food pantries to provide food resources for those who find themselves in need during this challenging time,” said Troy Nesbit, who helped coordinate the donation. “Our members and missionaries have enjoyed a wonderful working relationship with Feeding South Dakota and are excited to be able to extend our opportunities to serve smaller pantries in the region. We love living in South Dakota and are grateful for the many people who have made it their life's work to help those in need.”

Nesbit serves as the Rapid City Stake President for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The large-scale donation has been months in the making, with help from church volunteers Richard and Nancy Hemming. This food donation is being sent from the Bishops’ Storehouse, which gives to causes around the world and is funded by donations from members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 8

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 5
Local

Your Two Cents for June 5

If Governor Noem wants to hire $600/hour Washington lawyers to challenge the Mount Rushmore fireworks ban she should pay for it from the campa…

Your Two Cents for June 3
Local

Your Two Cents for June 3

To the Two Cents writer who can't understand voting for medical marijuana, you've never seen how cancer treatments can further emaciate an alr…

Your Two Cents for June 2
Local

Your Two Cents for June 2

If vaccine supply is now exceeding demand, can we please find a way to get it to the numerous home-bound people who want to be vaccinated? Loc…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Officials discuss proposed Rapid City medical marijuana ordinance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News