FEMA: Black Hawk families impacted by sinkhole not eligible for any grants

But the June 12 letter from FEMA says the community remains ineligible for the grant despite that change to the lawsuit.

The letter cites three factors that make the families ineligible: the chance that the sinkhole may not be a natural event, that the sinkhole may have occurred due to negligence and that homeowners may receive other federal benefits.

“Information has come to light that this is not a natural event, and therefore the project would be ineligible for” the Hazard Mitigation grant, the letter says.

The letter does not explain what makes the sinkhole unnatural, but it may be referring to the man-made gypsum mine that impacted the development of the sinkhole.

“Even though the State and Meade County are no longer named in the lawsuit, regulations are clear that funding is not available if any negligence contributed to the conditions to be mitigated,” the letter says.

The letter says the plaintiffs are arguing just that, that the sinkhole was the result of negligence.

Finally, FEMA says it can’t provide grants if there may be duplicate funding from insurance or money awarded during a lawsuit.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.