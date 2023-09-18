South Dakota's premier literary event, the Festival of Books, celebrates literature in South Dakota and beyond by connecting the very best regional and national writers with our state’s readers for conversations, presentations, panel discussions, book signings, and special events.

Through workshops and craft talks offered by established authors and publishing professionals, it provides unique support for aspiring writers to craft and share their stories.

This year's events officially begin Friday, Sept. 22 in Deadwood, but several opportunities to meet and hear from authors will happen starting Wednesday. Wednesday night at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City is the festival preface, "Women Behaving Badly," with authors Katherine Center, Kelly Florence, Meg Hafdahl and Sarah Penner. Thursday, several authors will be on In the Moment with Lori Walsh on South Dakota Public Broadcasting, plus a panel at the Homestake Center and a ticketed authors reception at Deadwood Public Library.

Dozens of presenters will host workshops and panels at various locations across Deadwood Friday and Saturday. For more information, including a detailed schedule of events and a link to buy tickets, visit sdhumanities.org.

A full schedule of events can be found below: