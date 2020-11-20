Festival of Lights Parade canceled due to public health concerns

Festival of Light Parade officials announced the parade’s cancellation Friday.

The parade was canceled due to growing public health and safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the announcement.

“To put aside concerns surrounding the current public health crisis for the sake of tradition is not in the best interest of public safety,” said Lt. Cathay Bock, Special Operations Lieutenant for the Rapid City Police Department, in the announcement.

The parade’s Steering Committee spoke with the Rapid City Police Department, volunteer coordinator and event sponsor’s before canceling the event.

Several parade entries also pulled out over the past few days. Parade chair Connie Olson told the Journal earlier this week she anticipated about 70 floats this year compared to the usual 100 or so.

Parade registration will be reimbursed to participants or allowed to use it for registration for next year. KEVN Black Hills Fox will air 2019’s parade on Nov. 29.

