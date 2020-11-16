 Skip to main content
Festival of Lights Parade scheduled for Nov. 28 in downtown Rapid City

Festival of Lights Parade scheduled for Nov. 28 in downtown Rapid City

Festival of Lights Parade 2019

Cars wind around the parking lot at Rushmore Mall to look at the floats for the Festival of Lights static parade in December 2019. The 2020's parade will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. in downtown Rapid City.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

The 23rd Annual Festival of Lights Parade will launch Rapid City into the winter holidays Nov. 28, weather permitting.

Parade Chair Connie Olson said there could be fewer floats this year, but families should still expect to see around 70 or more make their way on Main and St. Joseph streets.

“This year, there will be changes,” she said. “We have had a good response from the community as far as floats go, but our primary objective is keeping people safe.”

Olson said people watching on the sides of the road will be asked to spread out across almost 20 blocks of downtown and wear masks.

“If they were going to be there, physically distance. Be smart, be safe,” she said. “We really do want those people who are providing the entries to have the opportunity to share their float, but we want everyone there to be safe.”

Olson said she hopes people come and enjoy the parade, which also will be broadcast on Black Hills FOX on Sunday night, the day after the parade.

“Right now, I also think with all the chaos and just a lot of unrest right now and uncertainty, having some things that are traditions for families are important,” she said.

Rapid City Ambulance and Fire Department will serve as the Grand Marshals for this year’s parade to “represent the thousands of first responders and health care workers who strengthen the community through service,” according to the parade’s Facebook page.

The parade will start around 6 p.m. on Main Street from East Boulevard and go up to Seventh Street where it will hook back around and return to East Boulevard on St. Joseph Street.

Olson said the floats will be more spread out than usual, but that it will provide a better parade experience and keep them from getting bunched together. She also said there will be people trying to keep others back from the road to keep the route clear.

Last year’s parade was postponed due to a blizzard, so there was a static parade afterward that allowed people to drive by and see the floats.

