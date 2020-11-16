Festival of Lights Parade scheduled for Nov. 28 in downtown Rapid City

The 23rd Annual Festival of Lights Parade will launch Rapid City into the winter holidays Nov. 28, weather permitting.

Parade Chair Connie Olson said there could be fewer floats this year, but families should still expect to see around 70 or more make their way on Main and St. Joseph streets.

“This year, there will be changes,” she said. “We have had a good response from the community as far as floats go, but our primary objective is keeping people safe.”

Olson said people watching on the sides of the road will be asked to spread out across almost 20 blocks of downtown and wear masks.

“If they were going to be there, physically distance. Be smart, be safe,” she said. “We really do want those people who are providing the entries to have the opportunity to share their float, but we want everyone there to be safe.”

Olson said she hopes people come and enjoy the parade, which also will be broadcast on Black Hills FOX on Sunday night, the day after the parade.

“Right now, I also think with all the chaos and just a lot of unrest right now and uncertainty, having some things that are traditions for families are important,” she said.