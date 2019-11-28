Shopping, skating, Santa and sparkle.
Downtown Rapid City will show its Christmas spirit on Saturday, wrapping up a full day of holiday activities with the Festival of Lights Parade.
Ice skating and Christmas shopping will start the day. Main Street Square’s ice rink opens at 10 a.m. Meanwhile, merchants hope to entice shoppers downtown for Small Business Saturday.
The annual event encourages buying locally so more dollars, jobs and businesses stay in the community. A Holiday Celebration and Winter Market opens at 2 p.m. in Main Street Square, where a collection of local vendors will sell handcrafted goods. The Downtown Business Group will have a booth at the Winter Market, where free coffee and hot chocolate will be provided.
The Winter Market will showcase several local vendors, all selling handmade wares including children’s clothing, wreaths, masks and costumes, jewelry, woodworking, soaps, aprons, stuffed animals, journals and food, said Maja Cromwell, Main Street Square’s marketing and communications coordinator. The market will be open until 6 p.m.
Santa Claus arrives at Main Street Square at noon. He’ll be inside the Shops at Main Street Square's main lobby, where he’ll meet, greet and take photos with children until 3 p.m. A professional photographer will not be provided. Later, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be special guests in the Festival of Lights Parade as they mark the official start of the Christmas season, according to parade chairman Connie Olson.
The Black Hills Figure Skating Club will perform at Main Street Square at 4:15 p.m., followed by a tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Mayor Steve Allender will light the Main Street Square Christmas tree.
The 22nd annual Festival of Lights Parade starts at 6 p.m. The parade route, which is typically lined by about 30,000 spectators, begins at East Boulevard and Main Street. The parade travels downtown on Main Street to Seventh Street, over to St. Joseph Street and back to East Boulevard.
“We might have record attendance this year. We have 96 floats,” Olson said. “There are some brand new ones that will be very positive and well received. This is a gift the businesses and civic organizations give to the community. I hope people come down and see it. There is nothing like being there and the excitement of the children and the crisp temperatures. There’s a spirit in the air that’s just remarkable.”
This year’s grand marshal is former South Dakota state senator and 2019 South Dakota Hall of Fame inductee Lyndell Petersen. He has been an advocate for South Dakota, especially for those in the agricultural community and for 4-H youth.
After the parade, there’s time for skating under the stars — Main Street Square’s rink will be open until 10 p.m.
“People can make a whole day out of it,” Cromwell said. “Come down and enjoy the atmosphere and get in the holiday spirit.”