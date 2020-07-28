Few complaints 10 years following Business Improvement District inception

What started as a controversial project 10 years ago has turned into the revitalization of downtown Rapid City.
The Business Improvement District, or BID, was initially opposed by many businesses with worries of many contributing for the benefit of the few. Now, however, there are few businesses owners who would say the BID is a mistake, said Dan Senftner, president and CEO of Destination Rapid City and liaison for the BID Board.
“We really have no one complaining,” he said. “They’re not opposing it anymore, they’re really not, because we do so many good things with it.”
The BID boundaries are from East to West Boulevard and Omaha to Kansas City streets. Within that section, businesses are designated to zones one and two.
The first zone includes the core businesses in downtown Rapid City, which was decided upon by their proximity to Main Street Square. Businesses in Zone One also pay a higher tax for the BID, which is $1.50 per $1,000. Those in Zone Two pay $0.75 per $1,000.
Taxes are due every year and are based on property tax. Senftner said this was done to account for inflation.
Each year, the City Council approves the levying assessment for the BID, which helps create the budget. The council approved the 2020 assessment during its July 20 meeting, which totals $219,332.48, according to the assessment spreadsheet.
According to the assessment, MHL LLC pays the most at $8,373.81 this year. The company owns the property that includes Que Pasa, Mitzi’s Books and Main Street Shops.
Lee Consolidated Holdings, Co., the Journal’s parent company, will pay $6,666; Assurant, Inc., will pay $6,010.81; Cortez LLC will pay $4,999.81; and Prairie Edge, Inc., will pay $4,917.
Senftner said about 80% of businesses pay their taxes in the first 30 days after the assessment is released.
The BID money can go to almost any project that benefits all downtown businesses. Past and ongoing projects include the lighting project, which is aimed at making downtown feel safer for residents and tourists; the first four bicycles for the Rapid City Police Department; new tree grates; and the Clean Team, employees who power wash sidewalks, water downtown plants and more and clean historic placards, a project that will happen in the last week of July.
“All those little things make a difference in how to improve downtown Rapid City, how to make it easier,” Senftner said.
Senftner said no one has a crystal ball to know what improvements will need to be made in the next 10 years, but he does know the BID money will go toward improving downtown.
BID Board members Jerry Schmidt, Chief Operations Officer for Black Hills Federal Credit Union — which will contribute $4,880 this year — and Dan Tribby, property manager for Prairie Edge, said they also don’t know what will happen in the next 10 years.
Tribby, though, said he thinks downtown will be completely full.
“There may be some little pockets left,” he said. “The big part of the BID is to really help encourage the right businesses and right use of the land for everybody’s benefit.”
Tribby was one of the original businessmen behind the discussions of the BID, along with Prairie Edge owner Ray Hillenbrand.
In the early stages of the BID, Hillenbrand and Tribby went around and met with business owners to discuss their thoughts and feelings on starting the tax and tried to find some common ground.
Mike Brummer, owner of Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe, was one of the owners opposed to the tax, so much so he started and led a group of what he called the “periphery businesses,” circulating a petition that had the names of about 150 business and property owners.
After he sat down with Tribby and Hillenbrand, though, they came to an understanding — there would be a zone one and two and the funds would go to improving all of downtown.
After the City Council approved it, Brummer sat on the board for about seven years.
“After Main Street Square was built and people saw it was a success...I think most everybody was very positive from that point on,” he said.
Brummer’s son, Austin, who now runs Armadillos, said even though he was younger at the time, it was great to see these businessmen come together, have a discussion and land on the same page.
Both said the only things they would like to see now are maybe a quarterly update from the board about improvements or projects it's working on and perhaps slowing down traffic on Main Street to help with pedestrian safety, particularly between First and Fifth streets.
Tribby and Schmidt, who was one of the original board charter members, said they’re both satisfied with the work the board has accomplished, although there’s always room for improvement.
Schmidt said there are a couple projects coming up, like upgrading the fountain and its software, that will improve Main Street Square overall. He also said the BID Board will help focus on businesses recovering from COVID-19 in the near future.
The BID Board meets on the third Tuesday of the first month of every quarter or as otherwise scheduled. Meetings are held at the Destination Rapid City Offices.
