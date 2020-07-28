Few complaints 10 years following Business Improvement District inception

Mike Brummer, owner of Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe, was one of the owners opposed to the tax, so much so he started and led a group of what he called the “periphery businesses,” circulating a petition that had the names of about 150 business and property owners.

After he sat down with Tribby and Hillenbrand, though, they came to an understanding — there would be a zone one and two and the funds would go to improving all of downtown.

After the City Council approved it, Brummer sat on the board for about seven years.

“After Main Street Square was built and people saw it was a success...I think most everybody was very positive from that point on,” he said.

Brummer’s son, Austin, who now runs Armadillos, said even though he was younger at the time, it was great to see these businessmen come together, have a discussion and land on the same page.

Both said the only things they would like to see now are maybe a quarterly update from the board about improvements or projects it's working on and perhaps slowing down traffic on Main Street to help with pedestrian safety, particularly between First and Fifth streets.