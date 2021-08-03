Fewer than 50 percent vaccinated for COVID-19 in county, official says

Pennington County lags behind the statewide average in COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a county official.
Emergency Manager Dustin Willett told county commissioners Tuesday that around 40 percent of Pennington County residents are fully vaccinated and 46 percent are partially vaccinated.
Meanwhile, around 53% of state residents are fully vaccinated and 58% partially vaccinated, he said.
He estimated that means around 53,000 people have been partially vaccinated in Pennington County and 45,000 fully vaccinated. Pennington County has population of around 115,000.
“We still have a significant reservoir of an infectious pathogen, and we still have susceptible hosts,” Willett said. “You put those two together and that means we still have COVID-19 moving through our community.”
The Department of Health’s most recent numbers report last week said Pennington County had 87 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of 22 from the previous week.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county is in a high-rate of transmission period, he said.
Willett said the state is doing sentinel testing, which means one out of 10 positive tests is being tested for the Delta variant and others.
“What that means is there’s still a whole lot of folks out there who are certainly susceptible to having a serious case of COVID-19,” he said. “I think it’s important to acknowledge that vaccinations aren’t a guarantee against contracting the COVID-19 virus although they certainly help dramatically.”
Willett said starting Monday that everyone on Department of Defense facilities regardless of vaccination status will be required to wear masks indoors. Starting Thursday, all active duty members at Ellsworth Air Force Base will be required to wear masks when off base if they’re not able to maintain social distancing.
The base announced the mask requirements Monday in a Facebook post.