Fewer than 50 percent vaccinated for COVID-19 in county, official says

Pennington County lags behind the statewide average in COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a county official.

Emergency Manager Dustin Willett told county commissioners Tuesday that around 40 percent of Pennington County residents are fully vaccinated and 46 percent are partially vaccinated.

Meanwhile, around 53% of state residents are fully vaccinated and 58% partially vaccinated, he said.

He estimated that means around 53,000 people have been partially vaccinated in Pennington County and 45,000 fully vaccinated. Pennington County has population of around 115,000.

“We still have a significant reservoir of an infectious pathogen, and we still have susceptible hosts,” Willett said. “You put those two together and that means we still have COVID-19 moving through our community.”

The Department of Health’s most recent numbers report last week said Pennington County had 87 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of 22 from the previous week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county is in a high-rate of transmission period, he said.