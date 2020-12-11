Fifth prisoner dies of COVID-19 in state

Five prisoners have now died of COVID-19 in South Dakota.

A man incarcerated at the Jameson Annex in Sioux Falls recently died of the virus, according to Thursday data from the Department of Corrections.

The latest death means two men from the Jameson Annex and three from the James Durfee State Prison in Springfield have died.

The DOC and Department of Health say federal health privacy law prevents them from identifying prisoners who die of COVID-19. However, the federal Bureau of Prisons provides detailed timelines and narratives on prisoners who die from the virus.

Three men who were incarcerated in Sioux Falls — where the Jameson Annex and two other prisons are located— have recently died but it's unclear which two died of COVID-19.

Clayton Creek, 55, died at a Sioux Falls hospital on Thursday due to natural causes, according to a Friday DOC news release. It's unclear which Sioux Falls prison he was assigned to.

