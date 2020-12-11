Fifth prisoner dies of COVID-19 in state

Five prisoners have now died of COVID-19 in South Dakota.
A man incarcerated at the Jameson Annex in Sioux Falls recently died of the virus, according to Thursday data from the Department of Corrections.
The latest death means two men from the Jameson Annex and three from the James Durfee State Prison in Springfield have died.
The DOC and Department of Health say federal health privacy law prevents them from identifying prisoners who die of COVID-19. However, the federal Bureau of Prisons provides detailed timelines and narratives on prisoners who die from the virus.
Three men who were incarcerated in Sioux Falls — where the Jameson Annex and two other prisons are located— have recently died but it's unclear which two died of COVID-19.
Clayton Creek, 55, died at a Sioux Falls hospital on Thursday due to natural causes, according to a Friday DOC news release. It's unclear which Sioux Falls prison he was assigned to.
Support Local Journalism
Rodger Martin, 69, died Nov. 21 of natural causes in a comfort care setting at the Jameson Annex. "The comfort care setting allows an inmate to receive palliative care within the correctional environment while providing for respect and dignity during the end-of-life experience," an earlier news release explained.
Earl Brown, 78, died Nov. 16 of natural causes at the Jameson Annex.
The three other prisoners who died of COVID-19 were all men from the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield who died from natural causes at a hospital in Yankton, according to DOC data and news releases.
John Rose, 73, died Nov. 8; Mark Johnson, 62, died Nov. 4; and Curtis Schnellbach, 60, died Oct. 30.
Creek was in prison after being convicted of forgery. The five other men were serving time for sex crimes ranging from possessing child porn to rape.
South Dakota has had 2,294 prisoners test positive for the virus; 25 cases are active, according to Friday data.
The DOC's population has fluctuated with releases and intakes and it has not shared the unique amount of prisoners it's incarcerated since March. The daily population has averaged 3,495 from the end of March to the end of October, which means about 66% of prisoners have tested positive for the virus.
DOC staff have self-reported 171 cases; eight are active.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.