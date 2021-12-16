Fifth Street southbound lanes to close for water line repair

Drivers should expect delays today on Fifth Street in Rapid City as city crews continue work on a broken water line between St. Anne and St. Patrick streets.

The southbound lanes will be closed around noon and traffic will be diverted to northbound lanes.

City crews will continue to investigate the location and break for the water line. There is no timeline for repairs and when traffic flow will return to normal.

Water service in the area has not been disrupted by the break, but residents in the 1900 block of Fifth Street could be impacted by repairs, according to the city.

