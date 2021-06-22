Fifty-five become new U.S. citizens at Mount Rushmore

The United States gained 55 new citizens on Monday.

The U.S. District Court and the Mount Rushmore Society held a naturalization ceremony at Mount Rushmore where the new citizens from 29 countries took the Oath of Allegiance to the United States and received citizenship certificates. The last naturalization ceremony at Mount Rushmore was in 2018.

New citizens were also welcomed to the podium to share their names and countries of origin. Several shouted “God bless America” before thrusting their certificates in the air triumphantly.

U.S. District Court Judge Jeffery Viken presided over the ceremony and made the proclamation of citizenship. The Dakota Choral Union performed "The Star Spangled Banner" and "My Country ‘Tis of Thee" after the citizenship presentation.

“It is my absolute honor and privilege to declare each and every one of you citizens of the United States of America. Welcome home,” Viken said after U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann administered the oath of allegiance. “You’re joining 332 million of your countrymen and women and you are weaving your lives into the tapestry of the United States of America."