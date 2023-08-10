Sturgis Police Department statistics for Wednesday show an increase in fight calls and illegal parking, while drug-related arrests and citations remain high.

The statistics include data from 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, to 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, and do not include numbers from other agencies.

There were eight calls for fights, disturbances or assaults — bringing this year's number to 20.

Three arrests or citations were made for misdemeanor drug possession. Five arrests were made for felony drug possession. So far this rally there have been 64 arrests or citations for misdemeanor drug possession, up 14 from the same time last year. There have been 30 total arrests for felony drug possession since SPD began keeping statistics Friday morning, which is 16 higher from the same period in 2022.

In total, there were approximately 153 calls for service from Wednesday to Thursday morning, with 10 people jailed — bringing the total number of people jailed so far for this year's rally up to 89 — down six from the same time last year.

The Meade County Sheriff's Office responded to 119 calls for service Wednesday and made three DUI arrests, including one felony. MCSO also responded to two injury accidents and two non-injury accidents over the same time.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Big D gas station on Junction Avenue around 10 a.m. Wednesday after a South Dakota Highway Patrol officer shot and injured a man. Few details have been released in the incident, which is being investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Sturgis Police Department.

South Dakota Highway Patrol numbers for 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Thursday still show total warnings are down this year compared to last, but actual citations are up slightly so far over the same time in 2022. Between Rapid City and Sturgis, 79 arrests have been made for driving under the influence, 151 for misdemeanor drug offenses, and 19 for felony drug offenses. About 947 total traffic citations were issued, up from 914 at this time last year. And 2,715 warnings were given — down from 3,253 at the same time last year.

SDHP has responded to 32 non-injury accidents and 41 accidents with injuries.

Three accidents have been fatal so far this year.

Wednesday the South Dakota Department of Transportation tallied 56,444 vehicles entering Sturgis. That number is down 1.4% below the five-year average.

On Friday, they counted 45,652 vehicles entering Sturgis, down 13.4% from the previous five-year average. Saturday, the count was 38,126 vehicles, down 37.3% from the previous five-year average. Sunday, they tallied 60,586 vehicles, up 4.4% from the previous five-year average. Monday the count came to 50,487 vehicles, down 16.9% from the five-year average. Tuesday's numbers showed 55,848 vehicles entered, down 4.2% from the five-year average.

So far in 2023, DOT has tallied 307,143 vehicles, below the five-year average of 346,334 vehicles.

The 83rd Sturgis Rally continues through Sunday, Aug. 13 with scheduled rides, hundreds of vendors, and concerts.

See day four's stats by clicking here.