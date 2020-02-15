Final campaign reports in for school bond election

In addition to his donation to the Vote YES efforts, Shafai also wrote a column in the Journal announcing his support for the bond issue. He was concerned that money he had donated previously might be used against passage of the bond.

"I did the donation in 2019 to have a change in the City Council due to some issues relating to a City Council member at that time," Shafai said Friday. "I am in complete support of the Vote YES for our school bond because we really need it. It is one of the most critical things needed to improve the quality of life in our community."

According to a text exchange between Mason and Shafai, Shafai asked if any of the funds he donated had been used for the Shining Light donation to Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds.

Mason assured Shafai via text that his funds hadn't been used for that purpose. However, the report filed Jan. 30, 2020, showed a $5,000 donation to Shining Light from Shafai and a $250 donation from a Dell Rapids man. The only expenditures listed are $3,000 to the Lehman campaign and a little over $400 in administrative costs. The fund held the remainder ($2,385) in reserve. It is possible that the PAC received a donation after the reporting deadline at the end of January and used those funds to donate to the TSSB group. That wouldn't be shown until the next campaign reports are filed.