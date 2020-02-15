Final campaign reports in for school bond election

In a final campaign report filing before the election, the Vote YES for RC Schools group showed a big increase in contributions and expenditures. The group has spent about $48,000 in advertising and another $2,500 in postage. They have paid $21,800 to consultants.
They still have $34,000 on hand as of Feb. 10.
New contributions since the last report include $5,000 from both Hani Shafai and Stanford Adelstein, and $1,000 each from Paul Thorstenson, Todd Brink, Kara Flynn, Rebecca Belsaas, Bill Bernhard II, and Franklin Simpson. There were 16 more individuals who donated less than $1,000. Several organizations also added to the Vote YES campaign.
Scull Construction Service donated $10,000 and Black Hills Harley Davidson and the Rapid City Education Association donated $2,500 each. Northwest Pipe Fittings, Gunderson Palmer, US Bank National Association, the Black Hills Community Bank and Black Hills Federal Credit Union all donated $1,000.
The Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds (TSSB) group filed an amended report Thursday that included a $997 donation from a political action committee called the Shining Light PAC. Shining Light lists Jordan Mason as its treasurer on end-of-year documents filed in January. Hani Shafai was the primary contributor to the Shining Light PAC in 2019. He donated $5,000. In 2019, the only donation from the PAC to a campaign was a $3,000 gift to the Lance Lehman for his City Council campaign. In 2018, the PAC took in $3,000 from the Convention of States South Dakota group. It didn't list any donations to campaigns in 2018, although expenditures of almost $4,000 were reported for postage and printing.
In addition to his donation to the Vote YES efforts, Shafai also wrote a column in the Journal announcing his support for the bond issue. He was concerned that money he had donated previously might be used against passage of the bond.
"I did the donation in 2019 to have a change in the City Council due to some issues relating to a City Council member at that time," Shafai said Friday. "I am in complete support of the Vote YES for our school bond because we really need it. It is one of the most critical things needed to improve the quality of life in our community."
According to a text exchange between Mason and Shafai, Shafai asked if any of the funds he donated had been used for the Shining Light donation to Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds.
Mason assured Shafai via text that his funds hadn't been used for that purpose. However, the report filed Jan. 30, 2020, showed a $5,000 donation to Shining Light from Shafai and a $250 donation from a Dell Rapids man. The only expenditures listed are $3,000 to the Lehman campaign and a little over $400 in administrative costs. The fund held the remainder ($2,385) in reserve. It is possible that the PAC received a donation after the reporting deadline at the end of January and used those funds to donate to the TSSB group. That wouldn't be shown until the next campaign reports are filed.
On Thursday evening, Val Simpson, co-chair of the Vote YES for RC Schools group, posted a video on the group's Facebook page that alleged a group has hired an out-of-state attorney to help them defeat the Rapid City bond issue. TSSB is the only group against the bond measure to file a campaign finance report and organizers say their group hasn't hired Paul Dorr as a consultant.
"You've seen our financials," said Tonchi Weaver when asked if the group was responsible for hiring Dorr.
Simpson said her group recently learned that Dorr is involved in the Rapid City campaign.
"The election is literally just days away and we just learned that an out-of-state consultant has been hired to work behind the scenes to defeat this bond," Simpson said. "We can't let that happen."
She identified Dorr as a "bond buster" hired to help defeat the measure.
"We know that our opponents in this campaign have used tactics from Paul Dorr's playbook almost point by point," she said. "This is an election to be decided by Rapid City and not with dirty campaigning or the last-minute tactics that we anticipate we will be seeing in the days leading up to the election."
Simpson says the group believes the election will be very close since a 60 percent supermajority is required for the bond issue's approval.