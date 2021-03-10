Final Environmental Impact Statement for B-21 at Ellsworth AFB completed

The U.S. Air Force released Wednesday the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the B-21 bomber program, marking a key step in making Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City the preferred alternative location for the aircraft.

The report includes a 56-page executive summary and two volumes of data with 458 pages and 372 pages each, signifying Ellsworth as the preferred site to host training and first operations of the stealth bomber. Dyess Air Force Base in Texas was also examined in the report.

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said Wednesday's release of the statement is an important step in the process to green-light the B-21 program.

"The EIS is a major step forward, but not the only step necessary," he told the Journal on Wednesday evening. "Most certainly this confirms what the Air Force had intended in the first place. This is good news, and there were no surprises that we can see in the EIS, so we (Ellsworth) continue to hold our position as the preferred alternative, which is the best that we could have hoped for."

U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., sent a message via Twitter Wednesday, calling the B-21 statement a key milestone for Ellsworth.