The final in a series of three "Hydrant Parties in the Park" will be held Friday, Aug. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. at LaCroix Park.

The hydrant parties are hosted by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department and include lots of water, games and fun. Staff from the Rapid City Fire Department, Rapid City Police Department and Rapid City Public Library will also be participating.

“We look to wrap up this summer’s hydrant parties on a high note,” said Parks and Recreation Special Events Coordinator Lindsey Myers. “We encourage kids to come out and bring their squirt guns and other water toys from home and plan on getting wet and having fun. It promises to be a blast. With school just weeks away from starting, this is a great way to wrap up the summer. These hydrant parties have been a great way to cool off.”

Myers said the plan includes Fire Department staff turning on the fire truck hoses to get participants wet. The hydrant party will be held in the northeast section of the LaCroix Park parking lot and grass section at 3820 Odde Drive.

A total of three ‘Hydrant Parties in the Park’ have been scheduled this summer. The June event was postponed twice due to weather and ultimately held at Robbinsdale Park with the second party held a few weeks ago at College Park.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled. Check for updates on Rapid City Parks and Recreation Facebook.