Final legislative crackerbarrel of the season set for March 7

Elevate Rapid City’s Governmental Affairs Committee will host the final crackerbarrel of the current legislative session from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Didier Education Center Classroom Building on the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology campus.

Sen. Phil Jensen, Rep. Tim Goodwin, Rep. Chris Johnson, and Rep. Tina Mullaly are the featured legislators.

Crackerbarrels allow the public to hear directly from Rapid City area legislators and ask questions concerning legislative issues.

Those unable to attend may watch on Facebook Live, provided by The HomeSlice Media Group.

The live feed will be available on The Cowboy 104.7 FM and 920 AM Facebook page.

