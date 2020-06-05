Final results from Tuesday's primary election

If a recount reflects the same or similar numbers, Les Cope and incumbent commissioners Joe Allen and Heath Greenough will take their seats in 2021, moving incumbent commissioner Paul Nabohlz off of the board.

Those wishing to vote in the Nov. 3 general election should register 15 days before voting day. To register, one must a U.S. citizen, reside in South Dakota, be at least 18 years old to vote, not currently serving a sentence for a felony including imprisonment, served or suspended, or not be judged mentally incompetent by a court of law, according to the Secretary of State's website.