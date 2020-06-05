Final results from Tuesday's primary election
Final results from Tuesday's primary election

Elections Ballot

Official numbers are in following Tuesday's primary and there are two possible recounts — one for state representative in District 30 and another for County Commissioner at-large in Fall River.

Many incumbents won another term or successfully made it to the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Only 28.22% of South Dakota's 546,899 registered voters cast a ballot in the primary.

Here are the official voting numbers, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State's website.

STATE SENATOR - DISTRICT 29

TERRI JORGENSON - Republican - 41% - 1,496 votes

GARY L CAMMACK - Republican - 59% - 2,157

TOTAL VOTES - 3,653

Incumbent Sen. Gary Cammack will face Libertarian candidate Kent Wilsey in the general election.

 ---

STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 29

KIRK J CHAFFEE - Republican  - 27% - 1,751

LINCOLN I SHUCK - Republican - 15% - 991

THOMAS J BRUNNER - Republican - 26% - 1,655

DEAN WINK - Republican - 31% - 2,016

TOTAL VOTES 6,413

Wink and Chaffee will join Independent candidate Jade Addison on the Nov. 3 ballot.

---

STATE SENATOR - DISTRICT 30

JULIE FRYE-MUELLER - Republican - 52% - 2,477

GEORGE H KOTTI - Republican - 48% - 2,297

TOTAL VOTES - 4,774

Incumbent Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller will be joined by Libertarian candidate A. Gideon Oaks in the Nov. 3 election for the senate seat.

---

STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 30

(POSSIBLE RECOUNT)

TIM R GOODWIN - Republican - 45% - 3,448

KWINN NEFF - Republican - 18% - 1,358

TRISH LADNER - Republican - 19% - 1,438

FLORENCE THOMPSON - Republican - 18% - 1,375

TOTAL VOTES - 7,619

If these numbers hold true through a possible recount, incumbent Rep. Tim R. Goodwin and Trish Ladner will be sworn in as the representatives for District 30.

---

STATE SENATOR - DISTRICT 31

JOHN E TEUPEL - Republican - 41% - 1,423

TIMOTHY R JOHNS - Republican - 59% - 2,020

TOTAL VOTES - 3,443

With no other party candidate for the Senate seat, incumbent Rep. Timothy R. Johns is the next state senator for District 31.

---

STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 31

DAYLE D HAMMOCK - Republican - 15% - 935

BRANDON D FLANAGAN - Republican - 20% - 1,226

SCOTT ODENBACH - Republican - 30% - 1,871

MARY FITZGERALD - Republican - 22% - 1,362

JULIE ANN OLSON - Republican - 13% - 805

TOTAL VOTES - 6,199

Scott Odenbach and Mary Fitzgerald will join Democratic candidate Brooke Abdallah on the Nov. 3 ballot for representative of District 31.

---

STATE SENATOR - DISTRICT 33

DAVID JOHNSON - Republican - 56% - 2,264

JANET JENSEN - Republican - 44% - 1,807

TOTAL VOTES - 4,071

Democratic candidate Ryan A. Ryder will join incumbent Rep. David Johnson on the ballot in the general election.

---

STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 33

PHIL JENSEN - Republican - 34% - 2,297

TAFFY HOWARD - Republican - 42% - 2,831

MELANIE TORNO - Republican - 24% - 1,620

TOTAL VOTES - 6,748

Incumbent Rep. Taffy Howard will keep her seat and be joined by incumbent Sen. Phil Jensen in the House.

---

STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 34

MIKE DERBY - Republican - 40% - 2,194

JODIE FRYE - Republican - 26% - 1,421

JESS OLSON - Republican - 34% - 1,899

TOTAL VOTES - 5,514

Mike Derby and incumbent Rep. Jess Olson will face Democratic candidates Nick Anderson and Rick Stracqualursi on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Democratic candidate George Nelson and Republican candidate incumbent Rep. Michael G. Diedrich will vie for the Senate seat in the same district in November.

---

STATE SENATOR - DISTRICT 35

KEVIN QUICK - Republican - 28% - 551

JESSICA CASTLEBERRY - Republican - 72% - 1,442

TOTAL VOTES - 1,993

Incumbent Sen. Jessica Castleberry will run against Independent candidate Brian Gentry in November.

---

COUNTY TREASURER - PENNINGTON

JANET SAYLER - Republican - 69% - 8,454

JODY SORENSON - Republican - 31% - 3,780

TOTAL VOTES - 12,234

Incumbent Janet Sayler will continue as Pennington County's treasurer.

---

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PENNINGTON - PENNINGTON-4

TRAVIS LASSETER - Republican - 58% 1,529

FRANK BLOOM - Republican - 42% - 1,108

TOTAL VOTES - 2,637

Travis Lasseter will face Democratic candidate Karen McGregor in the Nov. 3 general election.

---

COUNTY COMMISSIONER - MEADE - MEADE-4

BRENDA PATES  - Republican - 39% - 315

TED SEAMAN - Republican - 61% - 496

TOTAL VOTES - 811

Incumbent commissioner and chairman Ted Seaman will continue his next term in 2021.

---

COUNTY COMMISSIONER AT LARGE - LAWRENCE

BOB EWING - Republican - 44% - 2,486

OZ ENDERBY - Republican - 23% - 1,293

RANDY DEIBERT - Republican - 34% - 1,915

TOTAL VOTES - 5,694

Randy Deibert and incumbent Sen. Bob Ewing take the four-year term seats.

---

COUNTY COMMISSIONER AT LARGE - CUSTER

MATT STEEN - Republican - 14% - 441

MARK HARTMAN - Republican - 24% - 744

ELLEN BALLARD - Republican - 17% - 525

JESSE SORENSON - Republican - 21% - 659

TRAVIS L BIES - Republican - 24% - 730

TOTAL VOTES - 3,099

Incumbent commissioner Mark Hartman will continue into his next term and Travis L. Bies will take over his position in 2021.

---

COUNTY COMMISSIONER AT LARGE - FALL RIVER

(POSSIBLE RECOUNT)

BEN TUBBS - Republican - 7% - 270

TRUDY DIBBLE - Republican - 7% - 271

LYLE L RUDLOFF - Republican - 5% - 183

PAUL NABHOLZ - Republican - 13% - 501

JOE ALLEN - Republican - 16% - 625

HEATH GREENOUGH - Republican - 14% - 524

LES COPE - Republican - 16% - 616

SUZANNE DAVIDSON - Republican - 13% - 479

TROY L GOETTSCH - Republican - 9% - 340

TOTAL VOTES - 3,809

If a recount reflects the same or similar numbers, Les Cope and incumbent commissioners Joe Allen and Heath Greenough will take their seats in 2021, moving incumbent commissioner Paul Nabohlz off of the board.

---

Those wishing to vote in the Nov. 3 general election should register 15 days before voting day. To register, one must a U.S. citizen, reside in South Dakota, be at least 18 years old to vote, not currently serving a sentence for a felony including imprisonment, served or suspended, or not be judged mentally incompetent by a court of law, according to the Secretary of State's website.

