Final results from Tuesday's primary election

Official numbers are in following Tuesday's primary and there are two possible recounts — one for state representative in District 30 and another for County Commissioner at-large in Fall River.
Many incumbents won another term or successfully made it to the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Only 28.22% of South Dakota's 546,899 registered voters cast a ballot in the primary.
Here are the official voting numbers, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State's website.
STATE SENATOR - DISTRICT 29
TERRI JORGENSON - Republican - 41% - 1,496 votes
GARY L CAMMACK - Republican - 59% - 2,157
TOTAL VOTES - 3,653
Incumbent Sen. Gary Cammack will face Libertarian candidate Kent Wilsey in the general election.
---
STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 29
KIRK J CHAFFEE - Republican - 27% - 1,751
LINCOLN I SHUCK - Republican - 15% - 991
THOMAS J BRUNNER - Republican - 26% - 1,655
DEAN WINK - Republican - 31% - 2,016
TOTAL VOTES 6,413
Wink and Chaffee will join Independent candidate Jade Addison on the Nov. 3 ballot.
---
STATE SENATOR - DISTRICT 30
JULIE FRYE-MUELLER - Republican - 52% - 2,477
GEORGE H KOTTI - Republican - 48% - 2,297
TOTAL VOTES - 4,774
Incumbent Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller will be joined by Libertarian candidate A. Gideon Oaks in the Nov. 3 election for the senate seat.
---
STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 30
(POSSIBLE RECOUNT)
TIM R GOODWIN - Republican - 45% - 3,448
KWINN NEFF - Republican - 18% - 1,358
TRISH LADNER - Republican - 19% - 1,438
FLORENCE THOMPSON - Republican - 18% - 1,375
TOTAL VOTES - 7,619
If these numbers hold true through a possible recount, incumbent Rep. Tim R. Goodwin and Trish Ladner will be sworn in as the representatives for District 30.
---
STATE SENATOR - DISTRICT 31
JOHN E TEUPEL - Republican - 41% - 1,423
TIMOTHY R JOHNS - Republican - 59% - 2,020
TOTAL VOTES - 3,443
With no other party candidate for the Senate seat, incumbent Rep. Timothy R. Johns is the next state senator for District 31.
---
STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 31
DAYLE D HAMMOCK - Republican - 15% - 935
BRANDON D FLANAGAN - Republican - 20% - 1,226
SCOTT ODENBACH - Republican - 30% - 1,871
MARY FITZGERALD - Republican - 22% - 1,362
JULIE ANN OLSON - Republican - 13% - 805
TOTAL VOTES - 6,199
Scott Odenbach and Mary Fitzgerald will join Democratic candidate Brooke Abdallah on the Nov. 3 ballot for representative of District 31.
---
STATE SENATOR - DISTRICT 33
DAVID JOHNSON - Republican - 56% - 2,264
JANET JENSEN - Republican - 44% - 1,807
TOTAL VOTES - 4,071
Democratic candidate Ryan A. Ryder will join incumbent Rep. David Johnson on the ballot in the general election.
---
STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 33
PHIL JENSEN - Republican - 34% - 2,297
TAFFY HOWARD - Republican - 42% - 2,831
MELANIE TORNO - Republican - 24% - 1,620
TOTAL VOTES - 6,748
Incumbent Rep. Taffy Howard will keep her seat and be joined by incumbent Sen. Phil Jensen in the House.
---
STATE REPRESENTATIVE - DISTRICT 34
MIKE DERBY - Republican - 40% - 2,194
JODIE FRYE - Republican - 26% - 1,421
JESS OLSON - Republican - 34% - 1,899
TOTAL VOTES - 5,514
Mike Derby and incumbent Rep. Jess Olson will face Democratic candidates Nick Anderson and Rick Stracqualursi on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Democratic candidate George Nelson and Republican candidate incumbent Rep. Michael G. Diedrich will vie for the Senate seat in the same district in November.
---
STATE SENATOR - DISTRICT 35
KEVIN QUICK - Republican - 28% - 551
JESSICA CASTLEBERRY - Republican - 72% - 1,442
TOTAL VOTES - 1,993
Incumbent Sen. Jessica Castleberry will run against Independent candidate Brian Gentry in November.
---
COUNTY TREASURER - PENNINGTON
JANET SAYLER - Republican - 69% - 8,454
JODY SORENSON - Republican - 31% - 3,780
TOTAL VOTES - 12,234
Incumbent Janet Sayler will continue as Pennington County's treasurer.
---
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - PENNINGTON - PENNINGTON-4
TRAVIS LASSETER - Republican - 58% 1,529
FRANK BLOOM - Republican - 42% - 1,108
TOTAL VOTES - 2,637
Travis Lasseter will face Democratic candidate Karen McGregor in the Nov. 3 general election.
---
COUNTY COMMISSIONER - MEADE - MEADE-4
BRENDA PATES - Republican - 39% - 315
TED SEAMAN - Republican - 61% - 496
TOTAL VOTES - 811
Incumbent commissioner and chairman Ted Seaman will continue his next term in 2021.
---
COUNTY COMMISSIONER AT LARGE - LAWRENCE
BOB EWING - Republican - 44% - 2,486
OZ ENDERBY - Republican - 23% - 1,293
RANDY DEIBERT - Republican - 34% - 1,915
TOTAL VOTES - 5,694
Randy Deibert and incumbent Sen. Bob Ewing take the four-year term seats.
---
COUNTY COMMISSIONER AT LARGE - CUSTER
MATT STEEN - Republican - 14% - 441
MARK HARTMAN - Republican - 24% - 744
ELLEN BALLARD - Republican - 17% - 525
JESSE SORENSON - Republican - 21% - 659
TRAVIS L BIES - Republican - 24% - 730
TOTAL VOTES - 3,099
Incumbent commissioner Mark Hartman will continue into his next term and Travis L. Bies will take over his position in 2021.
---
COUNTY COMMISSIONER AT LARGE - FALL RIVER
(POSSIBLE RECOUNT)
BEN TUBBS - Republican - 7% - 270
TRUDY DIBBLE - Republican - 7% - 271
LYLE L RUDLOFF - Republican - 5% - 183
PAUL NABHOLZ - Republican - 13% - 501
JOE ALLEN - Republican - 16% - 625
HEATH GREENOUGH - Republican - 14% - 524
LES COPE - Republican - 16% - 616
SUZANNE DAVIDSON - Republican - 13% - 479
TROY L GOETTSCH - Republican - 9% - 340
TOTAL VOTES - 3,809
If a recount reflects the same or similar numbers, Les Cope and incumbent commissioners Joe Allen and Heath Greenough will take their seats in 2021, moving incumbent commissioner Paul Nabohlz off of the board.
---
Those wishing to vote in the Nov. 3 general election should register 15 days before voting day. To register, one must a U.S. citizen, reside in South Dakota, be at least 18 years old to vote, not currently serving a sentence for a felony including imprisonment, served or suspended, or not be judged mentally incompetent by a court of law, according to the Secretary of State's website.
