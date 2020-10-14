Find your new career today: log into Anywhere Career Fair for the next two weeks

Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Rapid City Journal and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, will be hosting a nationwide virtual career fair starting today and running through Oct. 25, said Matt Tranquill, president of the Rapid City Journal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More than 360 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. There are 17 businesses from Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana in the event, including Monument Health, Scull Construction and Roth Trucking from the Black Hills.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, go to https://gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

“As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it's essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of the Black Hills," Tranquill said. "I am so excited to be able to match capable employees with great companies."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0