The Mount Rushmore Society’s annual Find Your Park Festival is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 at Main Street Square in Rapid City; due to rain, it was rescheduled from June 10. Admission is free. This event is held to let the public know what’s available in Black Hills national parks as well as other public lands and resources in our area.

Visit nearly a dozen booths to learn more about parks in the Black Hills. Booths will spotlight national parks, state parks, city parks and outdoor-related organizations. Exhibitors include Mount Rushmore Society, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Badlands National Park, Wind Cave National Park, Jewel Cave National Monument, Custer State Park, Trinity Eco Prayer Park, Xanterra Parks & Resorts, D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery, Black Hills Trail Addict, Cabela’s and Old MacDonalds Farm.

New this year is “Walk in the Parks,” an engaging way for festival attendees to read the book “Four Famous Faces” while taking a walk around the park.

The festival will include activities, ranger talks, park educational information, park products, giveaways and discounts. On the main stage, Sequoia Crosswhite and Darrell Red Cloud will give cultural presentations and National Park Rangers will also share presentations.

The schedule of events is: 10:20 a.m. – Mount Rushmore ranger talk; 10:35 a.m. – Jewel Cave ranger talk; 11 a.m. – Culture Bearer Sequoia Crosswhite; 11:30 a.m. – Badlands ranger talk; noon – Camper’s Challenge; 12:30 p.m. – Culture Bearer Darrell Red Cloud; and 1:15 p.m. – Wind Cave ranger talk.

The Camper’s Challenge will feature a few local celebrities participating in “survivor-type” challenges such as backyard fishing, lacing up hiking boots and axe throwing. Who will be named the Camper’s Challenge victor?

Parking downtown is limited due to construction; free parking all day Saturday is available in the City Administration parking lot.