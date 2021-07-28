Finding, honoring family through rodeo

Dinosaurs, farm trucks and bikes were strewn about the stands at the Days of ‘76 rodeo grounds.
Kids traded figurines, played in a football field, and petted a pony while parents looked on and videoed their spouses during the steer roping slack Tuesday morning ahead of the first PRCA Rodeo night.
“It’s a big family,” Kaci Riggs Myers said. “We let our kids run loose because we know that we’re all... it’s all OK and we’ll look after them like they’re our own. … It’s just family, we all do what we can for each other or anything anybody needs. It’s not like any other industry.”
Myers of Forney, Texas, said she and her husband Cash, who competed in steer roping Tuesday, spend about three weeks to a month apart during competition season. She said she will fly out with their daughter Marli and spend a week or two together as well.
Myers said she works a corporate job in addition to her own business Outlaw Spirit, which focuses on leather and silver goods.
“I feel that’s one of the hardest things, to be together as a family because you can’t have an office job and do that,” she said. “It’s got to be something you can work remotely or do from anywhere. We pick our trips because I want to be home with (Marli) some and take it easy, but we also love to be on an adventure.”
Myers said since they live in Texas, they’re able to make it to a number of rodeos just by driving down the road, but knew they’d need to travel in order to seriously compete and make it to finals.
She said Cash also encourages her and her business, and they try to find activities for them and Cash’s three other kids from a previous marriage.
Candace Fisher of Andrews, Texas, said her family travels together in a motor home during the summer and also tries to find mini vacations wherever they go. She, Vin Fisher — who competed in steer roping Tuesday — and their three kids will travel to each rodeo from June to August when the kids start back at school.
When they can’t make it together, Vin will travel with his father Dan and brother J. Tom in their rigs.
Dalton Walker, 21, of Clyde, Texas, who competed in steer roping Tuesday, said he started competing in rodeo when he was about four years old. He said his dad competed in rodeo and his grandfather has a ranch in El Paso that they work.
Walker said he works horses and cattle at home, but competes in steer roping, team roping, calf roping and steer wrestling, although for Days of ‘76 he only competed in steer roping.
He said this is only his second year at the rodeo in Deadwood, but watching everyone and competing with them is a good friendship.
“Everybody gets along and it’s fun to see everybody else do good and compete,” Walker said.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —