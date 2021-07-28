Finding, honoring family through rodeo

Dinosaurs, farm trucks and bikes were strewn about the stands at the Days of ‘76 rodeo grounds.

Kids traded figurines, played in a football field, and petted a pony while parents looked on and videoed their spouses during the steer roping slack Tuesday morning ahead of the first PRCA Rodeo night.

“It’s a big family,” Kaci Riggs Myers said. “We let our kids run loose because we know that we’re all... it’s all OK and we’ll look after them like they’re our own. … It’s just family, we all do what we can for each other or anything anybody needs. It’s not like any other industry.”

Myers of Forney, Texas, said she and her husband Cash, who competed in steer roping Tuesday, spend about three weeks to a month apart during competition season. She said she will fly out with their daughter Marli and spend a week or two together as well.

Myers said she works a corporate job in addition to her own business Outlaw Spirit, which focuses on leather and silver goods.