Finsterwalder signs with Hardrockers; Walton, Schwartz also to compete in college

Finsterwalder actually dislocated his kneecap the year before, so he was aware of what he had to do to get back in playing shape.

Maciejczak said that when Finsterwalder was hurt at camp, it was a tough because he called him one of those players that has done everything asked of him.

“When it comes back to, ‘Do I want to play again?’ there’s two types of people when it comes to the sports world,” he said. “It’s those that have an injury and come up with a reason to not play again, and those that fought through it and found a way to want to play again.

“For him, I told him it is going to be a good thing in his life, learning how to fight through adversity. He’s wrestling for us now and getting stronger, but he is still facing a little adversity. For life lessons, it is always up and down.”

Despite his injuries, the Hardrockers didn't back off.

“I guess they liked the film from my junior year," said Finsterwalder, who earned All-Black Hills Conference honors that season. He knew coaches were pretty understandable about everything.

New Mines head coach Charlie Flohr said Finsterwalder's determination to overcome his injury showed the type of player they are looking for.