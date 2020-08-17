Fire and police chiefs unanimously confirmed by Rapid City Council

Allender said Culberson has a master’s degree in business administration, work experience in administration and budgets, and has “made a name for himself as the guy with the brains who can analyze things.”

“From the looks of his resume and career performance he’s spent every minute of every day working for this moment,” the mayor said.

Allender said Hedrick has had a “very progressive career in law enforcement” and is “one of these individuals that makes you feel comfortable when you’re around them.”

The mayor cited Hedrick’s work in crisis intervention training, outreach to the homeless community, and efforts to reduce incarceration.

Hedrick, who most recently served as assistant police chief, has been with the department since 2012. During that time he’s taken several Lakota history and language courses at Oglala Lakota College and earned his master’s degree in administrative studies. He’s now working on a Ph.D. in public health after being selected as a Bloomberg Fellow at John Hopkins University.

Allender did not mention what the chiefs' salaries would be and it's not mentioned in their contracts.