Fire and police chiefs unanimously confirmed by Rapid City Council

The Rapid City Council unanimously confirmed Fire Chief Jason Culberson and Police Chief Don Hedrick without any discussion or questions Monday afternoon.
“It’s a special night here,” Mayor Steve Allender said before the vote and swearing in process. “It’s a proud day for me as a mayor and proud day for us as a community to be able to be here when these two individuals go through this process.”
Culberson and Hedrick — the only people who applied for the chief positions — were recommended by a citizen panel and Allender. They also served as a interim chiefs after the retirements of Fire Chief Rod Seals and Police Chief Karl Jegeris.
Allender called Culberson a “unique candidate” because he began as a rank-and-file firefighter and paramedic with the fire department, worked for 14 years in the medical air transport industry, and then returned to the department where he rose to the ranks of chief of the medical operations division. All together Culberson has 27 years of experience with the department.
Allender said Culberson has a master’s degree in business administration, work experience in administration and budgets, and has “made a name for himself as the guy with the brains who can analyze things.”
“From the looks of his resume and career performance he’s spent every minute of every day working for this moment,” the mayor said.
Allender said Hedrick has had a “very progressive career in law enforcement” and is “one of these individuals that makes you feel comfortable when you’re around them.”
The mayor cited Hedrick’s work in crisis intervention training, outreach to the homeless community, and efforts to reduce incarceration.
Hedrick, who most recently served as assistant police chief, has been with the department since 2012. During that time he’s taken several Lakota history and language courses at Oglala Lakota College and earned his master’s degree in administrative studies. He’s now working on a Ph.D. in public health after being selected as a Bloomberg Fellow at John Hopkins University.
Allender did not mention what the chiefs' salaries would be and it's not mentioned in their contracts.
The city council did not discuss the candidates or ask them any questions before unanimously voting to approve them. The councilmembers expressed no concerns after learning about the candidates in an August 6 memo, City Spokesman Darrell Shoemaker told the Journal.
The new chiefs were joined by family members as they were sworn in and the council meeting continued with public comment, where no one spoke about the new hires.
Shoemaker said it's not uncommon for public comment to occur after the council votes on department directors. He provided five examples dating back to 2017 and said the public could have sent comments to the mayor or council after the candidates were announced on August 7. He said only two people chose to do so.
Selection process
Allender, who served as police chief before Jegeris, previously told the Journal that he only wanted to hire external candidates if he learns there’s dysfunction or a negative culture at the departments. He said internal hires allows for a better transition since external ones have to spend time getting to know the department and community.
The hiring process began in late June when human resources invited applications from the battalion, division and deputy chiefs on the fire side and from the assistant chief and captains on the police side, Shoemaker said.
But Culberson and Hedrick were the only ones who applied for the positions.
Shoemaker said HR met with everyone who was sent an invitation to learn why they didn’t want to apply, about the culture and functionality of the departments, and what they make of their respective candidates.
“Every person spoke in favor of” Culberson or Hedrick, Shoemaker said.
HR also sent surveys to people who work at the departments, Allender said during the meeting.
Culberson and Hedrick had to submit a resume, write a letter of interest, and answer a questionnaire and essay questions. They also had to create an analysis of their departments and present it to HR and the citizen’s panel, which also reviewed all of the above information.
The citizen committee, selected by Allender, was comprised of:
- Laura Armstrong, City Council president;
- Lloyd LaCroix, Pennington County commissioner;
- Patri Acevedo, market leader with JLG Architects;
- Malcom Chapman, president/founder of the Chapman Group;
- Erin Jarvis, office manager at Minerva's Restaurant and Bar;
- Tom Johnson, president and CEO of Elevate Rapid City.
LaCroix said the search was a “good process” and that the committee asked “very good questions” to Culberson and Hedrick. He said their mission was to determine if they want to hire the pair or if the city needs to search for external candidates.
The commissioner said Allender listened but did not participate when committee members questioned the candidates and gave them feedback about what they would need to improve on.
LaCroix said he wanted to hire chiefs who are able to communicate with the public and respond to the diverse Rapid City community.
He said other committee members asked Culberson and Hedrick about a time they could have better handled a work challenge and who would take over their current positions. He said people were curious about Culberson’s ideas to fund the ambulance program.
LaCroix said he was impressed with Culberson’s experience in emergency medicine and medical air transport. He said he was attracted to Hedrick’s personality: “He’s easy to talk to. That’s key for the chief’s role.”
“There were some concerns and there were some very good highlights” but eventually the group came to a consensus that the city should hire both candidates, he said.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
