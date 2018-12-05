About 30 slash piles were ignited Wednesday by a fire crew on M Hill in Rapid City.
The burning operation, conducted by the Rapid City Fire Department and the city's Veteran Wildlife Mitigation Crew, took place on the south side of M Hill in the Hanson-Larsen Memorial Park area. Pile burning also took place on the western slope of the Skyline Drive ridge above Springbrook Acres.
The pile burning at both sites is part of a program that has been in progress for the past three years to reduce fuels and the threat of future fires, according to the fire department.
“The hazardous fuel-reduction project exemplifies the Rapid City Fire Department’s desire to create fire-resilient landscapes within the city limits in areas that are at risk for catastrophic wildfire behavior,” Tim Weaver of the fire department said in the release.
The slash pile burning will continue throughout the winter as conditions permit, Weaver said.
The burn operations comply with city and county air quality ordinances and federal air quality standards, according to the fire department.