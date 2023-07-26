HOT SPRINGS, SD – Fire crews mopped up a lightning-caused fire in the central section of Wind Cave National Park Tuesday evening. The fire was reported at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, and crews were immediately dispatched to begin suppression efforts, the National Park Service said in a press release.

Personnel and equipment from the National Park Service, Forest Service, Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department and South Dakota Wildland Fire responded, along with two Single Engine Airtankers (SEATs) based at the Hot Springs Airport.

The fire reached a size of one and a half acres before being controlled at 5:05 p.m. Crews from outside the park were released Tuesday night with park personnel left to monitor the fire.

As the weather heats up and the fire danger increases, visitors are urged to be careful with their outdoor activities.