Fire damages 12 rooms at Custer State Park lodge

custer fire

Firefighters battle the blaze on Saturday night at Sylvan Lake Lodge in Custer State Park.

 Courtesy photo

CUSTER | A fire damaged about a third of the rooms at a popular Custer State Park lodge this past weekend, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the Sylvan Lake Lodge on Saturday night and discovered heavy smoke and flames extending to the roof. Numerous departments worked throughout the night to extinguish the blaze.

South Dakota Public Radio reported Monday that firefighters contained the flames to the lodge’s hotel wing. Twelve of 35 rooms were severely damaged. Park Superintendent Matt Snyder says the building is insured and the state will rebuild the damaged portions. The lodge was closed for the winter when the fire broke out.

The stone-and-timber lodge was built in 1937, funded in part through Depression-era New Deal programs. A wing of additional rooms was added in 1991. The original Sylvan Lake Hotel was a stopping point for adventurers looking to climb Black Elk Peak, the highest point in America east of the Rockies, according to the lodge’s website.

