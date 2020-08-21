Fire damages home north of Rapid City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A house is uninhabitable after a fire caused significant damage Thursday evening.

At 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 1495 Country Rd. north of Rapid City, for a reported structure fire in an attached garage threatening the residential structure.

First-arriving crews found a fully engulfed garage fire that was extending into the attached residence. Firefighters were able to make an aggressive attack and limited the damage to the attached structure, however, it received significant smoke and water damage throughout.

During the beginning stages of the incident, the intersection of Country Rd. and 143rd Ave. had to be closed due to large-diameter fire hose being across the road to access a nearby fire hydrant on the opposite side of the intersection.

"There was at least one attempt by a passing motorist to cross the charged hose line which could have been detrimental for the firefighters," said Assistant Chief of Administration Matt Thompson. "We would like to remind the public per South Dakota Codified Law 32-31-8 that it is a Class 2 misdemeanor to drive across a charged hose line, and ultimately not a good idea."

The garage is a total loss, and the house suffered significant damage rendering it uninhabitable.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.

