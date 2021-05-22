Fire department requests funds for needed remodel, expansion

Rapid City Fire Station 1 may finally get an overdue remodel and expansion, if the council decides to dedicate $10 million toward the project.
Fire chief Jason Culberson requested half of the $20 million in surplus funds from the Rapid City Council during a May 10 special meeting.
He said in an email to the Journal that the Main Street station, which includes the administration office for the department, is about 17,400 square feet. With the remodel, it would expand to about 40,000 square feet, although there is not yet a design. He said the $10 million is an estimate based on square footage price.
“The design will change as we go through the program study that we are currently in with Chamberlin Architects,” Culberson said.
He said the space analysis would give the department the square footage, office space and number of dorms needed to accomplish their mission.
Culberson said the major issues include a co-habitated dorm room with minimal space and privacy, personnel and personal protective equipment being stored and exposed to exhaust and other “‘dirty’ procedures,” and not enough room for employees.
He said the station is a primary collection point for contaminated gear and equipment.
“We need to provide for separation of the dirty gear and the clean areas in order to ensure the health and welfare of our staff,” Culberson said. “Many of the changes we are going for are outlined in the U.S. Fire Administration's Safety and Health Considerations for the Design of Fire and Emergency Services Stations and NFPA documents.”
He said there are three closets that turned into offices and include storage. He said 25 to 30 people operate out of Station 1 everyday, although it varies. With the remodel and expansion, seven fire and life safety employees would move to Station 1.
Currently, the Medic 1 dorms have 38 inches between beds and the main dorm has 12 beds that have dividers in-between with personal lockers. With the possible remodel, each employee on duty would have their own separate private space to change clothing and rest. Culberson said the crews work 24 hours with their shift starting at 7 a.m.
He said Medic 1 is included in the top 50 busy ambulances in the nation, “so they are busy.” He said they’re doing 10-12 calls a day.
Culberson said the department has made several attempts at expansion, the first being in 1990. He said there was going to be a small addition to expand the space, but it never happened. In 2010 or so, there was a small planned expansion to the front of the building to push the administrative staff, but shortly after the DSG property became available and was purchased.
He said the plan was to have the station move to that location. It’s now the Ascent Innovation building, which houses Elevate Rapid City and startup companies.
Fire Station 1 was built in 1975 and has not expanded since.
Culberson said through the previous expansion plans, the council was not provided with a request for funds. He said the obstacles for expansion depended on the time, although it includes not having a clear funding source to having no support for expansion.
He said since the 1990s, the department has grown in staff and workload. To accommodate the growth, they moved the fire and life safety division to the basement of Station 6, which was supposed to be the storage area for the hazmat team. The team is now on the apparatus floor.
Culberson said the old dispatch backup center was in the basement and has since moved to Camp Rapid. The training section was moved to Station 2, as well.
“We put up walls, we’ve taken down walls, we’ve moved walls and we put offices in places that they shouldn’t be,” he said during the May 10 meeting.
He said another issue is there’s really one main bathroom for female administrative staff. He said there are about eight women on the administrative side with about 10 female firefighter paramedic or EMTs at the station.
Culberson said the bathroom was converted from a men’s bathroom.
The women’s bathroom and shower entrance is in a common work area where firefighters go to chart, fill out documents and train.
“It’s a bandaid, it’s not perfect, we don’t like it, but this is what we have to deal with at this time,” Culberson said.
He said if the department doesn’t receive the funding, there are other potential resources to help fund the project such as Vision Funds or bonding.
There’s no timeline for the council members to make a decision on where to allocate the $20 million in surplus funds.
