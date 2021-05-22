Fire department requests funds for needed remodel, expansion

“We need to provide for separation of the dirty gear and the clean areas in order to ensure the health and welfare of our staff,” Culberson said. “Many of the changes we are going for are outlined in the U.S. Fire Administration's Safety and Health Considerations for the Design of Fire and Emergency Services Stations and NFPA documents.”

He said there are three closets that turned into offices and include storage. He said 25 to 30 people operate out of Station 1 everyday, although it varies. With the remodel and expansion, seven fire and life safety employees would move to Station 1.

Currently, the Medic 1 dorms have 38 inches between beds and the main dorm has 12 beds that have dividers in-between with personal lockers. With the possible remodel, each employee on duty would have their own separate private space to change clothing and rest. Culberson said the crews work 24 hours with their shift starting at 7 a.m.

He said Medic 1 is included in the top 50 busy ambulances in the nation, “so they are busy.” He said they’re doing 10-12 calls a day.

