Fire Department seeking $100,000 in Homeland Security grants

The Rapid City Fire Department might be receiving more than $100,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to purchase new equipment and fund training after the city's Legal and Finance Committee approved a request Wednesday for the department to apply for the funding.

The authorization covers three grant applications.

According to Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson, the first Homeland Security grant application is in the amount of $63,694.50. It would pay for a portable chemical contamination control device used to detect chemical agents, two devices that would detect and measure radioactive substances, and training opportunities for the RCFD Hazardous Materials Response team.

Culberson said the second grant application is for $11,850 to fund a 41-inch "push-pull ram," a tool used in rescue and fire operations that exerts pressure to bend metal objects. The third grant application is for $27,475 that would be used to pay for five Heavy Rescue Team members to attended a training class in Texas on advanced structural collapses.

"What's nice about all three of these (grants) is that they are 100%, so there's a zero-percent match," Culberson said Wednesday. "There isn't any funding that comes out of our resources for those."

The committee's authorization to apply for the Homeland Security Grants will still need to be approved by the full City Council when it meets on Monday.

