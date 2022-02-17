 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fire Department seeking $100,000 in Homeland Security grants

  • 0
The Rapid City Fire Department Headquarters/Fire Station 1

The Rapid City Fire Department Headquarters

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The Rapid City Fire Department might be receiving more than $100,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to purchase new equipment and fund training after the city's Legal and Finance Committee approved a request Wednesday for the department to apply for the funding.

The authorization covers three grant applications.

According to Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson, the first Homeland Security grant application is in the amount of $63,694.50. It would pay for a portable chemical contamination control device used to detect chemical agents, two devices that would detect and measure radioactive substances, and training opportunities for the RCFD Hazardous Materials Response team.

Culberson said the second grant application is for $11,850 to fund a 41-inch "push-pull ram," a tool used in rescue and fire operations that exerts pressure to bend metal objects. The third grant application is for $27,475 that would be used to pay for five Heavy Rescue Team members to attended a training class in Texas on advanced structural collapses.

People are also reading…

"What's nice about all three of these (grants) is that they are 100%, so there's a zero-percent match," Culberson said Wednesday. "There isn't any funding that comes out of our resources for those."

The committee's authorization to apply for the Homeland Security Grants will still need to be approved by the full City Council when it meets on Monday.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

Your Two Cents for Feb. 11

Only in South Dakota. Giving seniors THC-laced brownies, which they ate willingly, can get you a $10,000 fine and 5 years in jail, but you can…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Regarding the shooting range, Game, Fish & Parks should be protecting game, fish and the land. The accumulation of lead will seep into the…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

If you want a shooting range, look to private enterprise or form a club and raise the money. Please save the $2.5 million of our tax dollars f…

Watch Now: Related Video

Egyptian researcher designs brainwave-controlled wheelchair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News