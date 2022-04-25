Fire Department vehicle rear-ends semi truck during Saturday storm

A New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department vehicle rear-ended a semi truck on Interstate 90 on Saturday while on their way to attend to another crash during a blowing snowstorm.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the three firefighters — two men and one woman — were traveling eastbound in a 2019 Dodge Ram 3500 rescue vehicle in white-out conditions with their emergency lights on when they hit a semi near mile marker 81.

The vehicle then entered the other eastbound lane and collided with another vehicle. The accident took place at approximately noon.

Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, said he did know the make and model of the second vehicle.

All the firefighters were wearing their seat belts as was the male driver of the semi truck and the male driver of the other vehicle involved, according to Mangan.

The three firefighters were transported to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the semi truck and the other vehicle were not injured. Mangan said there are no pending charges related to the accident.

Ron Racicky, former chief and current firefighter at the New Underwood Volunteer Fire Department, said the firefighters are no longer in the hospital.

“They’re very lucky kids,” Racicky said. “It could have been a bad outcome.”

On Saturday, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office advised no travel on Interstate 90 from mile marker 67 to 110 due to high winds and icy road conditions. Gusts reached up to 75 miles an hour in Pennington County.

According to Pennington County Sheriff Office social media, a deputy vehicle was rear-ended at mile marker 88 on Interstate 90 on Saturday as well. There were no serious injuries in that accident.

“It’s dangerous out there even for law enforcement,” the post said.

Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com

