Fire destroys cabinetry business near Black Hawk

A company near Black Hawk that specializes in custom cabinetry work is in the midst of total devastation following a Thursday fire that gutted their facility.

Riss & Associates Cabinets & Casework was founded in 2002, the company's website shows. The 24,000-square-foot showroom and manufacturing plant is located at 2955 Api Road, just outside of Black Hawk in Meade County.

On Thursday, tragedy struck the building when a fire ignited and burned for several hours — closing nearby streets and highways, and causing at least one neighborhood nearby to evacuate.

According to the Pennington County Fire Service, the Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department responded to the structure fire after alarms sounded at 11:53 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters found a free burning fire with a heavy smoke condition with fire in the roof assembly of a large commercial structure and an adjacent building and immediately struck a second alarm. The business was later identified as Riss & Associates.

The fire service said the blaze intensified and the fire eventually went to multiple alarms. Thirty-six state, local and federal emergency agencies from five counties responded to the inferno, where smoke could be seen billowing for miles. Additional services were provided by private companies and organizations to bring in water and supplies to fight the flames, the fire service said.

A two-mile stretch of Sturgis Road from Peaceful Pines Road to Universal Road were closed by law enforcement to keep the area safe and onlookers away. Firefighters were able to extinguish the majority of fire after several hours and Sturgis Road was reopened early Thursday evening.

Friday morning aerial photography by the Journal showed rubble from the southern end of the building still smoldering, with firefighters on scene to monitor the ruins. The Pennington County Fire Service said crews will remain on scene for the next several days.

The Journal attempted to contact Riss & Associates via phone on Friday, but was unsuccessful.

The Pennington County Fire Service reports there were no injuries. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

