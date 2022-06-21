Fire destroys Cactus Café in Wall

The Cactus Café and Lounge in Wall — a community staple for nearly seven decades — was reduced to a heap of ash and smoke by Tuesday morning, after firefighters from 33 agencies worked through the night to stifle the flames and contain the fire to a single structure.

The structure fire was reported around 9 p.m. Monday night, when responders found a free burning fire with “heavy smoke condition,” according to a press release from the Wall Volunteer Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

Placards reading “Frosted Mugs” and “Strawberry Daiquiris” lay on the curb in front of the black mound of smoking ash and debris Tuesday morning, the only recognizable remnants of the Cactus Café.

“It has been a long-term establishment here in Wall,” Mayor Mary Williams said. It catered to many tourists, she said, but was supported by the locals.

Nearly every bystander watching from across the street had a memory at the Cactus Café. Social media was flooded with comments of stories written within its walls, coming in as they watched it disappear.

Almarie Rancour, a Wall resident, remembered it as a “nice place to go.” Out-of-towners knew it well, too, including Mark Robertson, passing through on his way home to Glencoe, Minnesota. Williams said they served the best steaks in town.

Robertson, returning from a road trip to California, was in the parking lot behind the Cactus Café having a sandwich when he saw smoke coming from its back door.

“The first thing we figured was it maybe was a grill fire or something like that, but then it got really intense really fast,” he said.

Robertson described black smoke billowing out of the Cactus as he and his wife looked on from the parking lot. He said they had been to Wall several times, and were familiar with the Cactus.

The legacy of the Cactus Café seemed to sharpen the pain of its destruction, but it also revealed a silver lining. The resounding theme in the wake of tragedy was the strength of the community.

The rapid response not only from Wall, but surrounding agencies, echoed the sentiment of communities ready and willing to help. The 33 responding agencies worked around the clock to ensure the flames didn’t rage down Main Street.

Pennington County Fire Administrator Jerome Harvey tied the hardships of Wall and the surrounding communities to the strength of western South Dakota.

“The strength of the community in western South Dakota that will pull the community through is definitely a significant impact,” he said.

Harvey said the effectiveness of the response teams is a testament to the city and county government, as well.

“The city here supports the volunteer fire, which is huge,” Harvey said. “And then the county supports the volunteer fire department on some issues, but it all works together.”

City government can have their politics, he said, “but when it comes to things like this, this is where the city and county pull together.”

The ability to mobilize everybody, Harvey said, is a strength that makes all the difference, and certainly did Monday night.

“We put 150 firefighters out here in 45 minutes,” he said. “We have billions of dollars of equipment sitting here and that doesn’t happen elsewhere.”

Harvey described the night as a battle against an “incredibly dangerous, aggressive fire,” that was stopped by a plan from Wall Fire Chief Jim Kitterman, and the emergency services that worked to put it into action.

The Dakota Mercantile, the building right next to the Cactus, had flames reaching underneath its awning, and yet fire crews managed to hold the fire to the Cactus. The Mercantile survived with only cosmetic damage.

Rick Hustead, owner of Wall Drug across the street, and the Dakota Mercantile that almost went up with the Cactus, watched intently Monday night from the roof of Wall Drug with his daughter Sarah Hustead.

“The firefighters responded quickly and fought it,” Rick said, “but it was huge.” Embers floating past Wall Drug and down Main Street had them holding their breath for Wall Drug at one point.

Rick saw what he counted a turn in the tide when the Ellsworth Air Force Base Fire Department and Rapid City Fire Department arrived with their ladder trucks. Sarah showed photos of the trucks shortly after 10 p.m., when they knew the Mercantile would survive.

Rick said he told the Wall fire chief “it’s miraculous — you saved the Mercantile.”

Like so many others, Rick and Sarah spent a long night watching the firefighters battle the flames. They began watching around 9 p.m., and returned later around 1:30 a.m.

“But you kind of lose track of time,” Sarah said, a sentiment echoed by Harvey.

What the loss of an iconic establishment means for the community of Wall will be felt in the coming weeks and months. Right now, “the first thing in front of us is to get the fire out,” Williams said, and begin the cleanup process.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the containment and cleanup efforts continue. The scene Tuesday morning included crews working to seek and destroy hot spots, keep smoke down and preserve evidence for the ongoing investigation.

“There’s still active combustors,” Harvey said.

Crews continue to work in shifts, as they make plans for how best to utilize their manpower. As of late Tuesday, it is anticipated firefighters will remain on scene for several days.

As the community begins to heal from the wound of a lost piece of history, they have also expressed their gratitude for the efforts of the firefighters and the strength of their community.

As Harvey said, “When neighbors are in trouble, neighbors help neighbors here.”

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

