Fire destroys community gathering place in tiny Meadow

MEADOW | The way-station hamlet of Meadow lost its watering hole and community gathering place when Smoky’s Bar & Grill went up in flames Sunday afternoon.

“It’s gone,” said Andrea Block, who partnered with Shiloh Lorius in the bar and grill in Meadow, which has around a dozen residents and is 12 miles east of Bison on South Dakota Highway 20.

Perkins County Sheriff Kelly Serr said a passerby, a member of the Bison Volunteer Fire Department, discovered the fire about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Volunteer firefighters from Bison, Meadow, Grand River, Prairie City and Lemmon battled the blaze for several hours.

"It was a total loss," Serr said Monday.

With no community water system in Meadow, firefighters had to haul water from Bison and a rural water system tap three miles away, the sheriff said.

“It was kind of a chore keeping the pumpers going,” Serr said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Block suspects a coal furnace as the possible cause of the fire.

The frame building, which featured interior woodwork, tables and benches built by the late Jim Lockert, was constructed in 1902 in the town of Sime, northeast of Meadow.