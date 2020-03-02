Fire destroys community gathering place in tiny Meadow

MEADOW | The way-station hamlet of Meadow lost its watering hole and community gathering place when Smoky’s Bar & Grill went up in flames Sunday afternoon.
“It’s gone,” said Andrea Block, who partnered with Shiloh Lorius in the bar and grill in Meadow, which has around a dozen residents and is 12 miles east of Bison on South Dakota Highway 20.
Perkins County Sheriff Kelly Serr said a passerby, a member of the Bison Volunteer Fire Department, discovered the fire about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Volunteer firefighters from Bison, Meadow, Grand River, Prairie City and Lemmon battled the blaze for several hours.
"It was a total loss," Serr said Monday.
With no community water system in Meadow, firefighters had to haul water from Bison and a rural water system tap three miles away, the sheriff said.
“It was kind of a chore keeping the pumpers going,” Serr said.
Block suspects a coal furnace as the possible cause of the fire.
The frame building, which featured interior woodwork, tables and benches built by the late Jim Lockert, was constructed in 1902 in the town of Sime, northeast of Meadow.
A horse team moved the building to its present site in the early 1950s when the Shadehill Reservoir swallowed Sime, Block said.
Block said she and Lorius would have celebrated four years in the business on April 25. Their home, just 75 feet south of the bar, was saved.
“We put our lives into that place,” she said. “It’s like mourning the loss of a human right now to me.”
Block thanked all the first responders, which also included the Bison EMS.
“We are so grateful for them and that nobody got hurt trying to save our business,” Block said.
Friends are organizing fundraisers to help the couple, including a GoFundMe page and an account set up at Dacotah Bank in Bison.
“It’s unfortunate,” Serr said. “A young couple trying to do things differently, change things up. I hope they can get back on their feet.”