A home in the Colonial Pine Hills community was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning, according to authorities.
Pennington County Fire Service said in a news release the fire started just before 2 a.m. at 5383 Conifer Lane, south of Sheridan Lake Road in southwestern Rapid City.
Officials say neighbors smelled smoke then noticed the fire, quickly calling 911 and alerting the people inside the home. Everyone was evacuated from the home safely, and no one was hurt.
Firefighters stopped the fire before it spread to other structures, but the home was "heavily damaged." Photos from the scene show the home engulfed, siding burned off and the internal structure of the home visible from the outside.
Cause is still under investigation.
Responding agencies included the Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department, Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid City Fire Department, Black Hawk Volunteer Fire Department, Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Battle Creek Fire Department, North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, Hill City Volunteer Fire Department, Pennington County 911, Black Hills Electrical Cooperative, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal and the Pennington County Fire Service.