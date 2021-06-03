Fire destroys Rosebud Sioux retreat center near Bear Butte

A retreat center owned by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe near Bear Butte was destroyed in an early Thursday morning fire.

Bear Butte Lodge "was fully engulfed when responders arrived," Meade County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. A fire official on scene Thursday told the Journal that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the cause of the fire. The federal agency has jurisdiction for fire investigations on tribal land.

The fire at the lodge, located along Highway 79 at the base of Bear Butte, was reported at 4:29 a.m. on Thursday, the post says.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Meade County Sheriff's Office was the first agency to respond followed by the Sturgis, Fort Meade, Vale and Whitewood Fire Departments. Meade County Emergency Management and the State Fire Marshal also responded to the scene.

The Journal contacted the Rosebud Sioux Tribe's Tribal Land Enterprise for comment on the fire. As of Thursday afternoon, the Journal had not received a response.

Bear Butte or Mato Paha in Lakota, is a spiritual site for the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and other tribes of the Oceti Sakowin. It's also sacred to the Cheyenne people.