Fire engine that operated the night of the flood on display

A historical fire engine used in rescue efforts during the 1972 Black Hills Flood visited the Journey Museum on Wednesday.

Engine 6 is an eight cylinder Detroit diesel with a manual transmission and a 500 gallon tank. During the night of June 8-9, 1972, Shift 1 — consisting of firefighters Brassfield, Tish, McGinnis, Nordstrom and Houska — manned the 1971 American LaFrance.

Tessa Jaeger, spokesperson for the Rapid City Fire Department, said records from 1972 make it difficult to find the first names of the firefighters.

According to a RCFD press release, Engine 6 played a key role in the rescue efforts during the first night of the 1972 flood. It spent most of its time that night in the area of West Boulevard and West Omaha Street.

Communication became limited between headquarters and engine companies. Individual officers and their crews had to self-dispatch and conduct rescue operations, and Engine 6 helped pull survivors out of the water to safety.

While in operation, Engine 6 was housed at the fire department’s Central Station at 610 Main Street. The engine has changed hands a few times. Division Chief of Fire Operations Brian Provandra currently owns it.

“It was in service from 1971 to 1994 with us, and then it was sold to the Doty Volunteer Fire Department, and they had it up until about 2015 when it was purchased from one of our past captains. And then I purchased it from him,” Provandra said.

Provandra accompanied the fire engine to speak with visitors on Wednesday. He told the Journal the engine sustained damage during the flood, but that it had since been repaired. His goal is to restore the engine to its original state.

Provanda said it’s close to the way it looked, but there are some elements missing, like the old hose spools that once graced the top of the engine.

“I felt it was of the utmost importance to try and preserve it. I wanted it to stay with somebody within the Rapid City Fire Department to keep that history and those memories alive within the department,” he said. “We've put a lot of work into it over the last two to three weeks trying to get it ready for the remembrance this week.”

A plaque placed on the engine for the event on Wednesday remembered three firefighters who died in the line of duty: Capt. George Carter, Lt. Henry "Hank" Tank and George "Ike" Sumners. The three were not with Engine 6.

Engine 6 will be on display from 1-2 p.m. Thursday outside The Monument. Provandra said he plans to display the engine at more events in the future.

