Fire extinguished before reaching homes on Signal Drive

Crews with the Rapid City Fire Department quickly doused the flames of a fast-growing fire Monday afternoon.

Tessa Jaeger, public information officer for the RCFD, said a call for a grass fire near Neptune and Signal drives came in around 11:50 a.m. By about 12:45 p.m., crews were working on mop up.

"When they got on scene, they obviously saw smoke and the fire was traveling quick," she said. "They were able to make a stop on the fire pretty quickly. It ended up being two to three acres."

Jaeger said the heat Monday, which had forecast highs around 93 degrees Fahrenheit in Rapid City, along with dry weather and wind brought challenges and concern for the fire.

Rapid City Police Department spokesperson Brendyn Medina said a handful of homes were evacuated in the area as well. The department assisted with the evacuations and traffic control.

"We have crews that have to move quick, so they have to try and get ahead of this fire and put a stop on it as quick as possible," Jaeger said. "Especially because, as you can see, there's homes in this area and the fire was pushing toward those homes."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.