Fire near Black Elk Peak is 50% contained

The 7.6-acre wildfire near Black Elk Peak is now 50 percent contained.

The National Forest enacted a temporary flight restriction for the area, the Black Hills National Forest announced in a Friday news release. Modifications have been made to allow local commercial operators to continue services in the surrounding area. ​

The fire, which is about a half-mile from Black Elk Peak, was caused by a lightning strike Monday but reported on Wednesday afternoon. It’s burning in a steep and remote area with heavy dead and downed timber.

The fire was 50 percent contained as of Thursday evening, and fire crews stayed overnight to monitor the blaze. Crews will continue to secure and improve fire lines throughout Friday.

Firefighting resources include two 20-person hand crews, five engines, resource advisers, a National Guard Blackhawk helicopter, a type 3 helicopter and two type 1 helicopters. The crews constructed saw and hand lines to secure the perimeter and mitigate snag hazards. They’re also using helicopter bucket drops along the perimeter.