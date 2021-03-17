Fire service, critical infrastructure workers eligible for COVID vaccine starting March 22

Starting Monday, South Dakotans in Priority Group 1E, which includes fire service personnel and critical infrastructure workers, will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Critical infrastructure sectors included in this group are: water and wastewater, energy, finance, food service, food and agriculture, legal, manufacturing, shelter and housing, transportation and logistics, information technology and communications.
In addition, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said on a Wednesday conference call that the state is still one of the nation’s leaders in vaccination and ahead of President Joe Biden’s timeline to ensure all Americans have access to the vaccine by May 1.
If the state continues to receive the same or increased allocations of vaccine, all South Dakotans can expect to be eligible before that date, which Malsam-Rysdon said is “pretty exciting.”
Other states like Alaska, Mississippi and Iowa have announced they are or will soon be opening up vaccination to their full populations rather than sticking to a triaged approach. South Dakota will continue with its vaccination plan as laid out and work through the pre-established priority groups.
“Given our allocation numbers and the estimated population size of each priority group, we took a prudent approach as to 1) not overwhelm systems and 2) ensure those most vulnerable got access to the vaccine. That said, South Dakota is a leader in vaccination efforts, and we will continue working with all our partners to get shots in arms as quickly and efficiently as allocation allows,” South Dakota Department of Health spokesman Daniel Bucheli told the Journal.
Group 1E encompasses a wide range of workers, however, so a variety of South Dakotans will become eligible in 1E. People do not need to provide proof of employment to receive a vaccine, which Malsam-Rysdon said would make the process more cumbersome for both vaccinators and those getting vaccinated. So far, though, she said people have been honest about their eligibility and the program is “working just fine.”
At least 35% of South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine from either a state or federal entity. More pharmacies such as Walgreens have begun offering COVID vaccines in the state as a part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for a total of 65 locations. Bucheli said in order to keep vaccination efforts as linear as possible, pharmacies participating in the federal program should be sticking to the state health department’s timeline.
Other entities receiving allocations from the federal government, like Indian Health Services, are not beholden to the state timeline. In Rapid City, the Oyate Health Center is currently vaccinating all tribal members 18 years old and older, and as of Wednesday, it is ready to provide Pfizer vaccines to all 16- to 18-year-olds in Rapid City Area Schools, according to spokesman Brandon Ecoffey. The OHC is reaching out to Rapid City Area Schools beginning Wednesday about getting students vaccinated. If you are eligible through IHS, you can sign up to receive a vaccine through Oyate Health at oyatehealth.com.
So far, OHC has vaccinated close to 25,000 people. Ecoffey said Oyate’s priority groups were initially those 75 and older, then 65 and older, and then those who had a high risk of complications. Oyate Health also prioritized fluent Lakota speakers in the first two categories, as there are dwindling numbers. After OHC moved through those populations, Ecoffey said there was no reason not to open up vaccination to everyone.
The OHC also worked to vaccinate teachers before the state could get to that priority group. Ecoffey said the OHC recognized a need for teachers to get vaccinated, and as teachers have consistent face-to-face interactions with tribal members.
“Vaccinating teachers accomplishes two things: protect our community members and provide a service to the city. We didn’t often see Native organizations reaching across, and we have some ability to do things the IHS can’t,” Ecoffey said.
Oyate Health has also been vaccinating non-tribal members who cohabitate or work directly with beneficiaries in order to provide maximum coverage for tribal members.