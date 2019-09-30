Workers renovating the old Black Hills Federal Credit Union building in downtown Rapid City accidentally started a fire inside the bank vault on Monday morning.
The construction crew reported the fire at 8:46 a.m. at 225 Main St., said Jim Bussell, spokesman for the Rapid City Fire Department.
The blaze broke out when workers were using a metal blade to cut through the old bank vault, which has an outer layer made of metal but a wooden interior, Bussell said. The heat from the blade started the fire and the workers tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher. When that didn't work, they left the vault and shut the door.
"That was the right decision," Bussell said, because shutting the door deprived the fire of oxygen and limited its ability to spread.
He said the workers called 911 and made sure all fences and gates were open for firetrucks and firefighters to get through. Firefighters then used 5 gallons from a water can fire extinguisher — which carries a mixture of water and foam — to stop the fire.
Nothing was stored in the vault and no one was injured, Bussell said.
The credit union moved across the street to 202 Main St. in March. The old location is being renovated by the Diocese of Rapid City, which intends to use the building as office space for its archives, the bishop, and administrative and pastoral staff.