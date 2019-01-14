A fire has temporarily shut down a Rapid City restaurant.
Employees at the Burger King on East North Street in north Rapid City reported a fire a little after 8 a.m. Monday, according to Rapid City Fire Department Lt. Jim Bussell. He said restaurant employees evacuated the building.
No one was hurt.
When firefighters arrived, they said there was a light haze inside the restaurant, and they determined the fire was inside a wall.
At the scene — which fire officials dubbed Whopper Command — no smoke or flames were visible from outside the building. Firefighters carried out insulation, paneling and other burned material to put out the fire.
The fire department reported the fire was soon extinguished, and crews left the scene by 9:15 a.m.
The cause is being investigated.
Satin Janis, 36, one of the Burger King employees, said she opened the restaurant at 5 a.m. It was a typical morning, until a fry machine started to smoke. Assuming it was an electrical issue, employees called in an electrician, who said it was something else. Then, Janis said, "The whole inside just filled up with smoke."
There were three customers and four crew members inside the restaurant at the time. Employees called 911 and quickly turned everything off, before evacuating the building.
Eddie Sandy, the district manager who oversees the Burger King locations in Rapid City, said he is not sure when the restaurant will re-open. It will be closed at least for the rest of the day, possibly longer as a team from Sioux Falls comes to assess the damage.