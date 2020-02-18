You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fire torches four businesses in Hot Springs' historic downtown
top story
Fire strikes downtown Hot Springs

Fire torches four businesses in Hot Springs' historic downtown

{{featured_button_text}}

Four downtown businesses in downtown Hot Springs have been lost in a fire.

The Vault restaurant, China Buffet, Heartsong Quilts and Gus' Best Ice Cream shop were burned in the fire Monday night in Hot Springs, Mayor George Kotti and Fall River Emergency Management Director Frank Maynard said.

No other businesses were threatened and no injuries were reported, Maynard said Tuesday

Officials said the fire began in the Vault restaurant about 8:30 p.m. Firefighters from area communities provided mutual aid and kept the fire from spreading farther and igniting propane tanks in the rear of the businesses.

Kotti says some apartments attached to the quilt shop also burned. The businesses with sandstone facades are in the city's historic district.

“I did talk to one of the business owners and he plans to rebuild. I think that epitomizes the way we want to face this," Kotti said.

Hot Springs has a population of about 3,700 and is about 57 miles south of Rapid City.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News