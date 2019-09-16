“Fire was in the air,” reported Rapid City Daily Journal staffers Jack Cannon and Ed Niciejewski, who flew a Cessna 182 from Rapid City Municipal Airport to the Deadwood area at mid-afternoon on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 1959.
They photographed massive plumes of white and gray smoke, which swirled around Deadwood about an hour after flames erupted in tinder-dry late-summer grasses and timber near Central City.
The fire directly threatened Deadwood and had all residents of the Northern Black Hills on edge 60 years ago this month in what would become the Deadwood Fire.
The Journal’s four-page extra, the first special edition produced by the newspaper since the atomic bomb was dropped on Japan in the waning days of World War II 14 years earlier, was assembled and printed after the Journal’s regular afternoon paper had gone to press and was being delivered by carriers and sold on the street after 10 p.m. that Tuesday.
Deadwood’s schools were quickly dismissed and businesses closed as the town of nearly 4,000 was evacuated.
Thousands of firefighters, many of whom were untrained civilian volunteers and miners from Lead’s Homestake Gold Mine, finally controlled the blaze a week later.
The fire consumed more than 4,500 acres of federal and privately-owned timber and grassland.
There were injuries, but no fatalities and Deadwood was largely spared, but the loss of more than 60 structures, including two lumber plants inside the city limits and at least seven homes, made the fire one of the most costly in the state’s history.
Total damages exceeded $1.5 million, or $13.7 million in today’s dollars. In comparison the June 2002 Grizzly Gulch Fire, which again forced the evacuation of both Lead and Deadwood, scorching more than 11,600 acres and destroying seven homes and 13 outbuildings, cost nearly $7 million to suppress, $10 million today.
Today’s special Deadwood Fire section includes stories covering how Deadwood and the Black Hills responded to the fire, on how the Hills have recovered, along with a piece of history connected to the fire has recently returned to Deadwood.